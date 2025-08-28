Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), a global technology company active in omnichannel communications and digital services, today announced a strategic initiative to integrate next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) across its platforms. By combining generative AI, predictive analytics, and advanced automation, Mexedia aims to redefine how enterprises design, manage, and scale their customer interactions.

The initiative is part of an innovation roadmap already underway, with the first AI-driven capabilities scheduled for commercial rollout in 2026. These developments are being designed to seamlessly integrate with Mexedia's existing solutions - such as omnichannel messaging, workflow automation, and customer experience platforms - enabling enterprises to adopt advanced AI without disrupting current operations.

In a context where businesses demand solutions that go beyond efficiency, Mexedia positions itself as a technology partner capable of delivering trust, personalization, and adaptability. The new AI applications will allow companies to:

Anticipate customer needs through predictive intelligence.

Deliver tailored, context-aware experiences at scale.

Automate workflows with reliability, transparency, and data integrity.

Optimize resources while ensuring measurable ROI and sustainability.

Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Mexedia, commented:

"The real challenge for companies today is not simply to communicate faster, but to communicate better. With the integration of next-generation AI, we provide tools that allow enterprises to anticipate, adapt, and connect with their customers in ways that feel more intelligent and authentic. For Mexedia, this is not just a technological step - it is a concrete commitment to building the future of communications responsibly and sustainably."

Giovanni Mannarino, Head of Tech and Enterprise at Mexedia, added:

"Our clients are asking for solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. By 2026, we expect to launch a full suite of AI-powered modules - from generative assistants to predictive analytics - designed to integrate natively into the platforms already in use. This way, innovation does not replace but enhances the existing, ensuring continuity, scalability, and immediate value."

Daniel Gilcher, CFO of Mexedia, concluded:

"Integrating AI into our platforms is not only about innovation - it is about resilience. Adopting these technologies responsibly allows us to strengthen a growth model that is solid, adaptable, and aligned with long-term value creation. This reinforces investor confidence and positions Mexedia as a leader in a rapidly evolving industry."

Through this initiative, Mexedia reaffirms its role as an early mover in applying advanced AI to global communications, demonstrating how technology, sustainability, and social responsibility can converge to set a new standard for enterprise-customer relations.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a global technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX). The company provides innovative solutions for managing brand-customer communications, integrating SMS, omnichannel marketing, and workflow automation. As a Benefit Corporation, Mexedia combines innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, with the goal of generating both economic value and a positive impact on society.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding initiatives, plans, objectives, and expected performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Mexedia undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

