The Biedermann Medtech Group, the prominent innovator in next generation spinal and extremity implant systems and procedural solutions, today announced a strategic transformation of its U.S. operations. Biedermann will expand its focus beyond product distribution to a broader platform of integrated services and solutions designed to reshape its U.S. business model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250828746562/en/

As part of this transition, Biedermann Motech will discontinue to directly distribute its product lines of advanced solutions for spinal and extremity surgery in the U.S. market in the near future. This decision follows a comprehensive and detailed review of market dynamics and recent macro-economic developments.

In the next phase of this transformation, Biedermann Motech will leverage its strategic partnership with intellectual property powerhouse and recognized innovation leader Biedermann Technologies, to commercialize its substantial U.S. patent and technology portfolio with a next generation business model. This model will include licensing opportunities for its U.S. spine and extremity product portfolio, patents and technologies, complemented by a suite of value added services.

Meanwhile, the substantial challenges that the new Medical Device Regulation of the European Union (MDR) present for manufacturers of medical devices, has led to increased interest in the CE-marked Biedermann spine product portfolio. Consequently, Biedermann Motech will continue to pursue and expand its direct business opportunities outside the U.S.

Looking ahead, Biedermann remains committed and continues to push forward and invest, research, innovate and partner in multiple areas of spinal and extremity surgery, like advanced less invasive surgery, complex deformity surgery, outpatient ambulatory fusion surgery, cost-efficient procedural solutions and the integration of next generation enabling technologies. All with the goal to have a profound and beneficial impact on surgical processes and results, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes inside and outside the U.S.

If you are interested to learn more about the transformation of Biedermann in the U.S. and the business opportunities that this may offer to your organisation, please contact us at transformation@biedermann.com

ABOUT BIEDERMANN

The Biedermann Medtech Group is a mid-sized, family-owned group of companies, whose roots go back to 1916. Biedermann researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions, and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. It is also owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 30 years, Biedermann has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field and established multiple golden standards for spinal technologies.

For more information, please visit:

www.biedermann.com and www.biedermann-technologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250828746562/en/

Contacts:

transformation@biedermann.com