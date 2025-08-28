HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Yunkang Group Limited ("Yunkang" or the "Group" Stock Code: 2325), a leading medical operation services provider in China, has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). The Group adopted 'one horizontal, one vertical' as its core business strategy: horizontally, it extended a lean management system to advance multi-mode collaboration among medical institution alliances; vertically, it focused on specialty-specific innovation in medical diagnostics to fast-track the translation and implementation of new technologies and products. Meanwhile, the Group leveraged AI to enhance the comprehensive solutions for medical institution alliances, promoted the practical application of AI in healthcare scenarios, and continuously strengthened the value of empowering clinical practices, demonstrating strong operational resilience.In the first half of 2025, due to multiple factors, including the centralized drug-procurement program, cost controls of medical insurance, and fierce market competition, the Group's short-term results did not meet expectations. However, the Group remained committed to product and business model innovation, and further refined the mechanisms and processes of its operational management. By adhering to lean operations, the overall performance has achieved significant improvements. During the Reporting Period, the Group's gross profit margin reached approximately 34.0%, representing an improvement of approximately 4.4% over the overall gross profit margin for 2024. The net loss amounted to RMB55.4 million, a significant decrease of 56.1% compared to the same period last year. The joint construction business remained the Group's largest business segment, which recorded the revenue of RMB180.3 million, accounting for 57.6% of the total revenue, increased by approximately 9.6% as compared with the same period last year, achieving significant outcomes in empowering medical alliance clients through in-depth services, paving the way for the Group's long-term high-quality growth. During the Reporting Period, the Group's diagnostic testing services recorded revenue of RMB313.2 millionSteadily implementing 'one horizontal, one vertical' strategy, with notable achievements in hospital-enterprise partnerships'One horizontal' 'Extending lean management system to deepen diverse forms of collaboration within medical institution alliancesYunkang has been committed to developing an innovative service mode for the joint construction of medical institution alliances featuring 'professionalism as the foundation, standardization as the core, digital intelligence as the means, synergization as the goal'. During the Reporting Period, the Group provided nearly 450 alliance clients with multi-scenario solutions tailored to different clinical needs, including AI+ digital intelligence solutions for medical institution alliances, comprehensive collaborations with medical laboratories, solutions for regional/pathology centers and precision medicine center, and specialty-based solutions for alliance development, among other multi-model collaboration services. By leveraging Yunkang's strengths, the Group assisted healthcare institutions at all levels in enhancing service capabilities and expanding service coverage, established a hierarchical and coordinated healthcare service system, and promoted the development of regional hierarchical diagnosis and treatment services.During the Reporting Period, despite increasingly fierce market competition, the Group maintained solid growth in the joint construction business through continuous deep collaboration with leading hospitals and municipal and county-level hospitals, further consolidating its competitive advantage.'One vertical' 'Joint innovation platform for diagnostic testing serves as strong driver for R&DThe Group has always focused on 'clinical needs', continuously strengthening hospital-enterprise collaboration and pioneering the establishment of a joint innovation platform for diagnostic testing, driving business expansion and product competitiveness. During the Reporting Period, the Group forged joint diagnostic innovation partnerships with dozens of top-tier medical institutions nationwide, delivering a portfolio of testing products addressing multiple infectious syndromes, including respiratory tract infections, central nervous system infections, urinary tract infections, gynecological infections, and tuberculosis, as well as genetic testing products for personalized medication. Collectively, these innovative products have served nearly 300 clients across the country, and achieved sustained growth in testing revenue.During the Reporting Period, Yunkang and Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital successively launched a series of new panel products covering respiratory tract infections, central nervous system infections, and invasive fungal infections, successfully creating a standardized incubation model for domestic hospital-enterprise research innovation and translation, as well as a '1+N' medical inspection collaboration network. Moreover, throughout the process of scientific and technological innovation, both parties have gained rich clinical experience. With the active involvement and sustained efforts of dozens of domestic diagnostic experts and scholars, they formulated the Expert Consensus on the Application of tNGS for Clinical Standardization, which was published during the Reporting Period in Chinese Journal of Laboratory Medicine, a leading journal in China's diagnostic field. During the Reporting Period, Yunkang also maintained close collaboration with the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, one of China's top-tier hospitals, and successfully developed a urinary tNGS product, advancing the clinical practice of precision diagnosis and treatment for urinary tract infections. Simultaneously, Yunkang partnered with the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University to establish a 'university-hospital-enterprise joint innovation platform' and incubated and operated the 'innovation project of psychiatric drug genetic testing', which has successfully yielded genetic testing products for antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and sedative-hypnotics.AI empowers multi-modal solutions for medical institution alliances, improving quality and efficiency to deepen client servicesDuring the Reporting Period, Yunkang fully employed DeepSeek and achieved digital deployment across its platforms. Centered on the core concepts of 'AI+' and 'precision diagnostics', Yunkang extensively applied artificial intelligence technology across the multi-technology platforms of its medical laboratories. Taking the in-depth integration of AI technology with Yunkang pathology diagnosis platform as an example, the per-slide efficiency of AI-empowered diagnostic was continuously optimized, achieving simultaneous improvements in intelligence, efficiency, and quality. Moreover, through the deployment of intelligent applications, Yunkang realized smart online customer services and the efficient review of results and reports, which fully streamlined diagnostic service processes and improved experience and satisfaction of its client services. In the process of jointly developing new technologies and products through hospital-enterprise R&D, Yunkang's AI technology empowered product innovation and R&D across multiple aspects, including bioinformatics analysis, report interpretation, disease risk assessment, and development and translation of novel products, by leveraging the powerful data analysis, modeling, and predictive capabilities of large-scale AI models. This has accelerated the clinical implementation.Notably, Yunkang unveiled its medical AI model 'ZhiYun' developed in collaboration with Runda Medical and Huawei, spanning the entire clinical workflow from pre-diagnosis to diagnosis and post-diagnosis. It will provide more efficient and convenient support and experience across all stages of clinical medical services. Meanwhile, Yunkang signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Runda Medical to strengthen in-depth collaboration across the industrial ecosystems in 'AI + IVD + healthcare services', jointly promoting the development and application of large-scale AI models in the medical field, and providing clients with digital-intelligence healthcare solutions. In the future, 'ZhiYun', the medical AI model, will be piloted in Yunkang's healthcare partners and gradually rolled out nationwide, to improve quality and efficiency of medical institution alliance operations.Future prospects2025 marks the final lap for implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan. China has accelerated the capacity expansion of premium healthcare resources and their extension to lower-tier markets, resulting in a more balanced regional distribution. The country has also expedited the development of medical institution alliances and driven their upgrade from 'framework building' to 'high-quality operation'. Clinical treatment is also shifting from 'broad-spectrum therapies' to 'precision medicine', with the growth potential of the industry continuing to be realized. At the same time, AI technology has continued to empower hierarchical diagnosis and treatment services, and the industry is embracing new growth opportunities. Looking ahead, Yunkang will continue to keep pace with industry development trends and align with national policies, further strengthening the value of empowering clinical practices, and persistently exploring the 'product innovation + business innovation' dual-pronged model to accelerate business development, deeply empower medical testing services, and benefit more residents.Yunkang Group Limited (Stock Code: 2325)Yunkang Group is a leading medical operation service provider in China, which started to provide standardized medical diagnostic services to medical institutions at all levels as early as 2008. Leveraging its own professional diagnostic capabilities and the nationwide service network of integrated healthcare systems, Yunkang has gradually grown to become a medical operation service platform. Meanwhile, Yunkang is a medical operation service provider in China offering a full suite of diagnostic testing services which are diagnostic outsourcing services and diagnostic testing services for medical institution alliances. Yunkang provides diagnostic services through on-site diagnostic centers to collaborative hospitals in the integrated healthcare systems in China and assists them in improving their clinical diagnosis capabilities through co-developing diagnostic centers. As of today, Yunkang has successfully provided professional services to nearly 450 on-site diagnostic centers. As of June 30, 2025, the hospitals we collaborated with were located across 31 provinces and municipalities in China.Source: Yunkang Group Limited