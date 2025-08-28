DON'T NOD announces The Lonesome Guild will release October 23rd, 2025

Paris, August 28, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, has revealed that The Lonesome Guild, their upcoming action-RPG, will launch on October 23rd, 2025.

Players will be able to experience the rich world of Etere on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

A brand-new story trailer has been released alongside the news, offering the most in-depth look yet at the game's lore, characters, and emotional stakes.

Watch the new story trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT0k7V4rj4Y

About the Game

The Lonesome Guild follows an unlikely group of allies as they get to know one another and find connection in a world threatened by loneliness.

As a creeping mist spreads, you must gather a ragtag party of six companions, each with unique abilities, stories, and struggles. Seamlessly switch between them in battle and exploration, forging bonds that unlock powerful combos and heartfelt moments by the campfire. Enjoy dynamic combat, puzzle-solving, and a world brimming with secrets.

After its hands-on debut at Gamescom, The Lonesome Guild is now counting down to releasing on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. To be the first to hear news and updates on the game, visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook , X , Instagram and Tik tok. You can also follow Tiny Bull Studios on X and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

About Tiny Bull Studios

Tiny Bull Studios is an independent Italian game developer based in Turin, crafting unique and immersive experiences across various genres. Known for its innovative approach to storytelling and gameplay, the studio explores deep narratives and distinctive aesthetics with projects such as Blind and the Omen Exitio saga.

Tiny Bull Studios has collaborated with leading publishers and institutions, securing Creative Europe funding twice to support its creative vision.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2yalZaZZJmdnWlwlpeaaJaVaW+SlmTJa5fHyGaelcvJm29gyGlpmJjLZnJknGVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93705-2025_08_28_cp_dne_sortie_lonesome_guild_vuk.pdf