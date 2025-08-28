eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has been named as a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Everest Group's 2025 Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® provides a comprehensive evaluation of leading capital market service providers, analyzing the competitive landscape and assessing each provider's key strengths and limitations. These trusted, unbiased evaluations analyze key factors such as vision, capabilities, talent availability, market impact, and cost making them a go-to resource for leading enterprises worldwide. Providers also rely on the PEAK Matrix® to benchmark their offerings against peers and refine their strategies.

"Specialization and depth continue to set eClerx apart in capital markets operations," said Srawesh Subba, Practice Director, Everest Group. "The firm's consistent investments in modular automation tools, gen AI adoption, and regulatory-sensitive delivery models have enabled it to scale with precision in middle-office and trade operations. As enterprises look for nimble yet risk-aware partners, eClerx has demonstrated strong performance across onboarding, back-office, and compliance operations, leading to its recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Capital Markets Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

Mahesh Muthu, Principal, Client Engagement at eClerx said, "We are honored to be recognized as both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix®. Our comprehensive capabilities from advanced automation and generative AI-powered tools to specialized compliance operations and consulting expertise enable us to streamline complex capital markets operations for many of the world's leading financial institutions. As capital markets continue to evolve, eClerx remains committed to delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions that enable clients to navigate regulatory challenges, optimize operational efficiency, strengthen controls, and accelerate business transformation."

The report highlighted several of eClerx's key strengths, including:

End-to-end securities and client lifecycle support: eClerx provides the people, technology, and domain expertise to assist financial organizations manage and automate their trade support, client lifecycle management, asset servicing, settlements and clearing, and data management processes.

eClerx provides the people, technology, and domain expertise to assist financial organizations manage and automate their trade support, client lifecycle management, asset servicing, settlements and clearing, and data management processes. Proprietary solutions built for capital markets operations : eClerx's award-winning products (Compliance Manager, GenAI360, DocIntel) leverage the latest in automation and generative AI technology to simplify the full trade lifecycle, as well as digitize and centralize important documents to improve business outcomes.

: eClerx's award-winning products (Compliance Manager, GenAI360, DocIntel) leverage the latest in automation and generative AI technology to simplify the full trade lifecycle, as well as digitize and centralize important documents to improve business outcomes. Dedicated FCC Center of Excellence : Designed as a high-quality onshore alternative to in-house compliance operations, eClerx's Center of Excellence partners with the local transitioning military community in Fayetteville, NC to deliver cost-effective expertise and technology to financial institutions all over the globe.

: Designed as a high-quality onshore alternative to in-house compliance operations, eClerx's Center of Excellence partners with the local transitioning military community in Fayetteville, NC to deliver cost-effective expertise and technology to financial institutions all over the globe. Financial consulting from industry experts: With over twenty years of domain experience with investment banking, structured finance, and reference data, eClerx's team of dedicated finance experts are available to analyze and deliver actionable insights and support business transformations to deliver superior results.

Click here to learn more about how eClerx effectively manages financial market operations for 8 of the top 10 global financial institutions.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 20,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, UK and the USA.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250828238520/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head Brand Corporate Marketing

prathibha.das@eclerx.com

Aditya Modi

Head Influencer Relations and Partnerships

aditya.modi@eclerx.com