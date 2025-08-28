

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (1710.HK) Achieved

Revenue of HK$404.7 Million for 1H 2025 with

Proposed Interim Dividend of HK0.6 Cent; Advancing the 'Greater Asia New Energy Business Circle' Strategy [Hong Kong - 28 August 2025] Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group" or the Group", Stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the Period"). During the Period, Europe and North America remained the Group's principal markets, contributing 92.1% of total revenue. Multiple challenges including high interest rates, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the implementation of revised U.S. tariffs policies led to cautious customer behavior, reducing orders to manage inventories more tightly, while others accelerated expansion to capture emerging opportunities. The divergence in customer behaviour resulted in fluctuations in demand, impacting both order visibility and the overall composition of the Group's product mix. Amid these dynamics, the Group achieved revenue of HK$404.7 million for the Period, increased by 4% comparing with HK$389.2million for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher shipments of smart vending systems, partially offset by softer demand for smart chargers, switch-mode power supplies and electro-mechanical products. Additionally, gross profit rose 12.5% year-on-year to HK$76.1 million, with a gross margin of 18.8%, up 1.4 percentage point compared with last year. Loss attributable to owners of the Company decreased by 42.9% to approximately HK$14.8 million for the Period. The Group has maintained a robust financial position, with cash and cash equivalents (including restricted bank deposits) of approximately HK$103.6 million, a positive net cash position (cash and cash equivalents minus borrowings) and a current ratio of approximately 2.2 times, which remained the same as at 30 June 2025 and 31 December 2024. To enhance supply chain resilience and to serve end markets more effectively, the Group optimised its manufacturing network through setting up a new factory in the UK. The new UK factory commenced operations during the Period, further strengthening capacity, shortening lead times for European customers and diversifying production risk alongside the Group's existing facilities in the PRC, Thailand and Ireland. Regarding the business development, the Group continued its strategic diversification into the new energy sector under the "Deltrix" brand, expanding its portfolio from smart electric vehicle ("EV") chargers to include smart energy storage and smart digital advertising kiosks to capture high-growth opportunities driven by global decarbonisation and energy-efficiency agendas and the shift towards new energy solutions. In alignment of the PRC's "Belt and Road" Initiative, the Group advanced its Central Asia platform in Kazakhstan. Three model EV charging stations in Almaty served as demonstration hubs integrating smart Deltrix EV charging infrastructure, smart energy storage, smart car wash facilities and smart digital advertising kiosks - forming a comprehensive EV charging ecosystem.

Mr. Cecil Wong, the Chairman of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited said, "Despite global economic uncertainties, the Group maintains a stance of cautious optimism due to healthy order backlog in the EMS business and our progressive development in the new energy business. We are advancing its vision of a "Greater Asia New Energy Business Circle" - a strategic network integrating EV charging infrastructure, energy storage, digital advertising and smart service solutions across multiple regions. In Central Asia, we have partnered with Sinooil (China National Petroleum) to deploy EV charging and digital advertising facilities across approximately 140 Sinooil service stations in Kazakhstan. Looking ahead, we will build out a comprehensive ecosystem that combines digital advertising, automated car-wash services and convenience retail to help Chinese enterprises expand their market presence in Central Asia and supports the Group's objective of becoming a leading outdoor media provider in Kazakhstan. Moreover, we are expanding into Uzbekistan, with plans to build an electric heavy-duty truck manufacturing factory and establish smart charging stations to support the country's transition to sustainable transportation." He further mentioned, 'Beyond Central Asia, the Group is extending its new energy footprint in Southeast Asia, initially focusing on Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia. Leveraging its expertise in new energy solutions, the Group aims to establish a strong position in these fast-growing markets and plans to manufacture Deltrix-branded electric motorcycles for these markets. This business roadmap aligns with the Group's long-term commitment to sustainability, technological innovation and value creation for stakeholders. We are well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the new energy sector and strengthen our market position for long-term business development."

About Trio Group Trio Industrial Electronics Group is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with nearly 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart chargers, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city systems, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up a good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. The majority of its clients are from Europe and the US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner have developed their own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited. For more details, please contact:

