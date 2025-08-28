Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025 18:50 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Junk Car Medics Keeps Trusted Name Following Overwhelming Customer Response

Leading nationwide junk car buyer demonstrates commitment to customer relationships by maintaining beloved brand while accelerating service improvements

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / On August 12, 2025, Junk Car Medics announced a comprehensive rebrand. However, the immediate and passionate response from customers made clear that the Junk Car Medics name had earned a special place in the hearts of those we serve. Today, the company announces it will maintain the Junk Car Medics brand that has served over 125,000 customers and paid out more than $65 million nationwide.

Junk Car Medics logo

Junk Car Medics logo

Within days of the rebrand announcement, hundreds of longtime customers reached out through calls, emails, and social media, sharing stories about their experiences with Junk Car Medics and expressing how much the trusted name meant to them.

"Great companies listen to their customers," said Todd Bialaszewski, Founder and Owner of Junk Car Medics. "When our community spoke up about what our name means to them, we heard them loud and clear. The Junk Car Medics brand isn't just a name; it's a promise we've kept for nearly a decade, and one we'll continue to honor."

Moving Forward: Trusted Name, Enhanced Service

While maintaining its established brand identity, Junk Car Medics is moving ahead with all planned service improvements, including:

AI-powered instant valuations for faster, more accurate quotes

Enhanced online tools for seamless transaction processing

Expanded nationwide network of vetted buyers

New customer portal for real-time tracking of pickup and payment

Streamlined paperwork assistance with digital document handling

"This experience reinforced something important," Bialaszewski added. "Our customers value both innovation and trust. By keeping the Junk Car Medics name while implementing cutting-edge improvements, we're delivering exactly what they want, and that's familiar reliability with constantly improving service."

Commitment to Excellence Continues

The company's core benefits remain industry-leading:

Top dollar payouts based on full vehicle value, not just scrap weight

Free same- or next-day pickup nationwide

Payment on the spot at pickup

No-haggle, transparent offers

Competitor price matching when possible

Complete paperwork assistance

With a 4.8-star average rating across review platforms and nearly a decade of trusted service, Junk Car Medics continues its mission to provide the fastest, fairest, and most reliable junk car buying service in America.

"Our customers didn't just tell us they preferred our original name - they reminded us why we do this work," said Bialaszewski. "Every car we buy represents someone who needs fast, fair, and reliable service. The Junk Car Medics name represents our commitment to being there when people need us most."

About Junk Car Medics

Founded in 2016, Junk Car Medics has grown from a small Rochester operation into one of America's most trusted nationwide junk car buyers. The company leverages a vetted network of buyers to ensure sellers receive maximum value based on both salvage and resale potential.

For more information, visit https://www.junkcarmedics.com/blog/junk-car-medics-is-here-to-stay/

Contact Information

Felix Maxwell
Media Relations
press@junkcarmedics.com
1-855-587-0227

.

SOURCE: Junk Car Medics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/junk-car-medics-keeps-trusted-name-following-overwhelming-customer-response-1066668

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
