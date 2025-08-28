Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Seventeen Ukrainian refugees have found employment in Toronto through Master Maid, a residential and commercial cleaning company. The company pairs steady income with daily English practice and workplace connections, giving people who recently arrived a reliable path into local work and community life.

Master Maid

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/263218_4b759441d4efcaf3_001full.jpg

Since the federal government opened the door to Ukrainian nationals with special open work permits, many displaced individuals have arrived in Canada looking for stability. Work is a critical part of adaptation. A regular job brings structure, pay, and daily conversation that builds language skills while connecting newcomers with neighborhoods, transit routes, and clients.

The hiring approach of Master Maid Cleaning Services in Toronto allows new employees to participate in the city's day-to-day routines while earning a wage. As a Ukrainian immigrant, co-founder Mariya Ivanova knows how difficult starting over can be and says her priority is to give displaced people an immediate foothold in the workforce.

"I really want to provide Ukrainian immigrants with meaningful and reliable employment," said Mariya. "Ukrainians are very hard-working, intelligent, and deserve an opportunity for a fresh start."

Early employment has already led to small-business entrepreneurship among past workers. One former contractor gained experience on the team, learned local workflows, and has since opened a dry-cleaning business. For Master Maid, it shows how stable work and language practice can build confidence, connections, and a future in Canada.

Master Maid Team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/263218_4b759441d4efcaf3_002full.jpg

Master Maid provides recurring maintenance and one-time cleanings across Toronto, from homes to post-renovation sites. The hiring focus complements these service lines. Refugee employees gain consistent hours and the chance to practice English during routine briefings, transit coordination, and client interactions. This day-to-day contact helps build local references and expand personal networks.

Demand for cleaning services across the Greater Toronto Area helps sustain this model. Households, property managers, and offices regularly seek out cleaning support, which provides steady hours for employees and reduces the uncertainty that many newcomers face when trying to enter the labor market. For workers, predictable schedules help build routines, reduce isolation, and provide a sense of stability while adjusting to a new city.

Beyond individual benefits, the program contributes to broader community support. Regular employment reduces barriers to integration, and clients gain reliable services while building connections with workers who are part of the same neighborhoods. Over time, the initiative contributes to a stronger sense of belonging for refugees.

The initiative also supports long-term goals. By combining steady employment with opportunities for language practice and references, Master Maid aims to prepare workers for future endeavors, whether that means advancing within the cleaning industry or pursuing new career paths.

Together with the federal open-work-permit program, the company's approach reflects a practical method of resettlement centered on work, language, and participation in city life. Looking ahead, Master Maid plans to continue offering stable work to refugees as they build new lives in Toronto.

About:

Master Maid is a Toronto-based services company providing residential and commercial cleanings since 2011. The company provides routine and one-time cleaning services across the Greater Toronto Area and offers sustainable cleaning options. Teams are trained in safety, quality, and client service, with standards designed for consistency and trust.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263218

SOURCE: PRNews OU