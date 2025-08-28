Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 19:48 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CloudSky and STC Strengthen Strategic Collaboration

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSky has entered into a strategic collaboration with Saudi Telecom Company (STC), marking a major step forward in their partnership and showcasing CloudSky's cutting-edge technical and commercial capabilities. This milestone paves the way for broader initiatives between the two companies, enabling the development of innovative digital services powered by 5G.

CloudSky's Immersive Cloud Computing (ICC) solution is also expected to help STC unlock new revenue streams by enabling more high-value digital application scenarios on its 5G infrastructure. This collaboration lays the groundwork for a broader range of use cases, greater user engagement, and accelerated progress toward STC's vision for advanced digital services.

As part of this collaboration, CloudSky's leadership held in-depth discussions with senior STC executives to shape the next phase of their partnership. On the same day, a delegation led by Crusoe Mao, Founder and CEO of CloudSky, met with STC senior executives at STC headquarters. The meetings explored how advanced cloud computing could deliver a new generation of immersive, accessible digital experiences, with a spotlight on CloudSky's Esports PC as a Service (Esports SaaS) solution.

The solution leverages 5G's high bandwidth and low latency to deliver premium gaming experiences without dependence on end-user hardware. It is powered by CloudSky's ICC technology, a system that processes high-end graphics entirely in the cloud to ensure smooth, high-performance gameplay.

Both parties also discussed wider applications of ICC technology, ranging from remote education and artificial intelligence acceleration to autonomous driving, intelligent drones, smart factories, and the metaverse.

"The strategic collaboration and our shared vision have established a solid foundation for the journey ahead," Crusoe Mao stated. "We look forward to delivering ICC-powered solutions that contribute to the Kingdom's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

About CloudSky

Born for digital scenarios, CloudSky is a global cloud computing technology company committed to elevating the next-generation digital experience. In 2024, CloudSky was among the first companies selected for the Fortune China Tech 50. Trusted by customers worldwide, the company is recognized as a preferred partner for industry leaders. Its team includes experts from global technology giants such as Intel, Tencent, and China Mobile, with multiple R&D centers in China, Japan, and the United States.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudsky-and-stc-strengthen-strategic-collaboration-302541387.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.