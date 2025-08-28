Anzeige
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2025
Black Book Research 2025 Survey Ranks Knowtion Health No. 1 in Clinical Denials Resolution and Medical Necessity Optimization for Fifth Consecutive Year

Independent national survey also recognizes Knowtion Health's HIM & Coding documentation support in denial recovery and appeals management.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced that Knowtion Health has once again secured the No. 1 ranking in Clinical Denials and Medical Necessity Appeals and Optimization Technologies, marking its fifth consecutive year of top recognition.

In addition to leading all vendors in clinical denials, Knowtion Health also achieved top scores across related HIM & Coding performance measures tied to clinical documentation and coding appeal support; areas where providers increasingly rely on denial specialists to safeguard reimbursement.

Knowtion Health ranked #1 in 2025 for:

  • Clinical Denials Resolution

  • Medical Necessity Appeals & Optimization

  • HIM & Coding-Linked Documentation Support for Appeals

Client-Reviewed Performance Strengths

-Knowtion Health was recognized for excellence across Black Book's 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), with highest marks in:

  • Expertise in overturning clinical denials tied to coding and documentation

  • Speed and precision in medical necessity appeals

  • Specialized workflows that integrate HIM and coding context into denial resolution

  • Client responsiveness, trust, and service transparency

  • Ensuring compliance and secure data handling throughout appeals

Market Urgency and Context

Black Book's Q2-Q3 2025 nationwide survey of 11,509 RCM and HIM leaders revealed:

Payer denials are the top financial hazard - 48% of executives named them as their greatest organizational risk.

Denial rates remain high - Initial denial rates averaged 11.8% in 2024; uncollectable write-offs averaged 2.8%.

Complex claims dominate A/R - 42% of receivables aged >90 days were tied to clinical denials requiring HIM/coding expertise.

AI tools can't replace expertise - While 63% of organizations are piloting AI, 58% said experienced vendor partners are still critical.

"These five consecutive top rankings show a deep alignment between Knowtion's capabilities and providers' most urgent revenue cycle needs," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "By excelling in clinical denials and medical necessity optimization, and bringing HIM and coding expertise to bear, Knowtion Health consistently proves its value where reimbursement is most at risk."

About Black Book

Black Book Research surveys healthcare IT and services users across more than 40 functional categories annually. Since 2010, it has collected feedback from over 3.5 million healthcare professionals to deliver independent, data-driven insights into vendor performance. Learn more at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com | +1-800-863-7590

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-2025-survey-ranks-knowtion-health-no.-1-in-clinic-1055119

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
