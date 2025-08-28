Central Solenoid Project Highlights California's Role as a Global Fusion Research and Technology Leader

Scientists and engineers at General Atomics (GA) are celebrating a landmark achievement today with the successful completion of the Central Solenoid Modules that make up the largest and most powerful pulsed superconducting magnet ever built. At nearly 60 feet tall, the Central Solenoid will power fusion reactions at ITER, an international fusion science facility now under construction in southern France. This significant milestone underscores the ingenuity of California's fusion engineering community, particularly in San Diego, and marks a major U.S. contribution to one of the most ambitious energy science projects in history.

"This project signified a watershed moment for the U.S. and for General Atomics," said Dr. Wayne Solomon, vice president of Magnetic Fusion Energy for the General Atomics Energy Group. "As the first private company to take on the challenge of building fusion magnets at this scale, GA is proud to be leading the way in developing the technologies needed to make fusion power a reality."

ITER a multinational collaboration representing half the world's population is designed to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion energy, the same process that powers the sun and stars. Scientists have long recognized that fusion has the potential to provide virtually limitless, carbon-free power for the world. ITER's mission is to demonstrate sustained fusion reactions for an extended period, an essential step for practical energy production.

The Central Solenoid represents a major technical achievement for the U.S. The magnet consists of six individual sections, or modules, each weighing more than 270,000 pounds. Each module required over two years to fabricate, followed by testing, and then shipment to France, where they will be stacked to form a colossal system more than 18 meters (59 feet) tall, 4.25 meters (14 feet) wide, and weighing more than 1,000 tons.

The 15-year-long project was completed inside GA's Magnet Technologies Center in Poway, Calif. The large scope of work demanded unprecedented engineering innovation including the creation of novel tools installed in a purpose-built facility that required the support of a specialized global supply chain. Over the years, the program enabled GA to establish unmatched technical capabilities that will serve as a foundation for future fusion technologies, such as blanket component testing; and manufacturing large high-temperature superconducting magnets for fusion energy as well as broader non-fusion applications.

"This achievement is more than just a technical triumph," Solomon added. "It's proof that General Atomics can deliver on the most complex challenges in energy while helping establish San Diego as a leading regional hub for fusion research and technology."

Over the past couple of decades, Southern California's growing fusion ecosystem has fostered advanced manufacturing, high-tech job creation, and sustainable energy leadership. The plan is to increase investments in this industry that could spur new advancements in the state's domestic supply chains while building a next-generation workforce.

"Fusion energy is more than obtaining energy abundance it can drive breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, manufacturing and transportation, and enable workforce development and the creation of new jobs in multiple sectors," said Anantha Krishnan, senior vice president of the General Atomics Energy Group. "We're proud to lead fusion efforts here in the city of San Diego, while collaborating with entities, such as the Department of Energy, the University of California system, and national laboratories. This magnet project is just one example of what's possible when private industry and the U.S. government work together a model that will be critical to ensure future success in commercializing fusion energy."

For decades, General Atomics has been at the forefront of fusion technology research. From its San Diego headquarters, GA scientists and engineers work with teams worldwide to develop the technologies needed to make fusion power plants a reality. GA operates the DIII-D National Fusion Facility on behalf of the Department of Energy currently the only operating fusion reactor (tokamak) user facility in the United States and fabricates the critical target assemblies that have enabled the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to achieve fusion ignition for the first time in history.

The completion of the Central Solenoid further strengthens GA's position at the forefront of global fusion innovation and provides the United States a key advantage in the race to be the first nation to usher in the era of fusion energy.

"The country that gets to fusion first will hold the power to shape the future," said John Smith, senior director of Engineering and Projects at General Atomics. "Projects like the Central Solenoid prove that the expertise, capabilities, and workforce are already here in Southern California. At General Atomics, we aren't just building magnets. We're building the foundation for the future of energy. And we're always ready for what's next."

