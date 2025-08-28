With growing participation from Europe-based investors, the Fund is Sycamore Tree's second CLO designed to comply with European risk retention regulations

Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, L.P. ("Sycamore Tree" or the "Firm"), a specialist asset manager with private and alternative credit investment expertise, today announced the closing of its seventh collateralized loan obligation, STCP 2025-7 ("STCP CLO 7" or the "Fund"), a $505 million vehicle investing in the broadly syndicated loans of U.S. companies.

The Fund was initially offered at $400 million and upsized to $505 million due to strong investor demand. STCP CLO 7 marks Sycamore Tree's second new-issue CLO of 2025, as well as its second structure designed to comply with European risk retention regulations. It is also the second investment completed with participation from Sycamore Tree CLO Fund II. This latest transaction represents the Firm's sixth consecutive CLO, closing at $500 million or more. JPMorgan served as the Fund's underwriter.

"We appreciate and thank the investors who have partnered with us on STCP CLO 7," commented Paul Travers, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Sycamore Tree. "International investors represent approximately 25% of the Fund's debt, underscoring the growing global community investing in Sycamore Tree CLOs. Our priority remains consistent: to manage risk carefully and preserve capital for the benefit of both debt and equity investors."

About Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, L.P.

Sycamore Tree is a value-oriented, durable-alpha investment firm specializing in alternative credit. Founded by industry veterans Mark Okada, Trey Parker and Jack Yang, the firm has deep experience across economic and market cycles. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an office in New York City, the firm's expertise includes bank loans, high yield bonds, structured credit and special situations. For additional information, please visit www.sycamorelp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding our future and are not of historical facts, which may be stated or may be implied. These forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding of European risk retention regulations as we continue to increase the Firm's presence in the European market. Risks relating to the Fund are set forth in greater detail in the applicable private placement memoranda. How we as a firm and how the Fund performs may vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

