Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Advertising & Investor Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company) is pleased to announce ithas entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). For the 12-month term of the agreement starting June 27,2025 and ending June 27, 2026.

INN will provide advertising on its website www.investingnews.com to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the campaign is CAD $21.000. There is no other relationship between Earthwise and INN. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services. INN is based in Vancouver, BC, and can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE: WISE; FSE: 966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") including, without limitation, statements respecting the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

