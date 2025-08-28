New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - A report from Marketing Week indicates that 59% of marketers are utilizing AI tools to enhance their campaigns, while the global AI-in-marketing market is projected to reach nearly $220 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research.





As brands face growing pressure to adapt, marketing agencies are now turning data and automation into powerful results.

"AI is truly changing the pace of digital marketing," says Mariana Delgado, Marketing Director at DesignRush.

"We're seeing marketers combine AI and human insight to better understand customer behavior, personalize campaigns, and optimize spend in real time. It's not to replace strategy, but to give brands the tools to make smarter and faster decisions."

However, she notes that only a few agencies have successfully integrated these technologies while maintaining creativity at the core of their approach.

To help companies stay ahead, DesignRush identifies the top digital marketing agencies that merge technical innovation with creative execution. Whether it's content marketing, paid media, predictive analytics, or marketing automation, these teams are helping brands unlock stronger connections and drive higher conversions.

The top digital marketing agencies in August 2025 are:

Funnel Boost Media

Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA

Industries: Home Improvement, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Legal

Website: funnelboostmedia.net

Project Highlight:

Funnel Boost Media led a comprehensive digital marketing campaign for a regional roofing company, integrating SEO, conversion rate optimization, and technical enhancements. Over a 14-month period, the initiative drove a 138% increase in organic traffic, a 141% rise in sessions, a 126% lift in engaged sessions, and a 56% boost in conversions - underscoring the impact of a unified digital marketing strategy on lead generation and revenue growth.

Odnoletkov Managed Marketing Services

Location: Remote company (Kitchener, Canada)

Industries: Home & Garden, Software & IT Services, Real Estate, Food & Beverage

Website: odnoletkov.ca

Brand & Visual

Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Industries: Corporate Services, Agriculture, Boutique, and Luxury

Website: brandandvisual.com

Brand Pro Max

Location: Cerritos, California, USA

Industries: Dental, eCommerce, Construction, and Travel

Website: brandpromax.com

Buzzz

Location: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Industries: Automotive, Education, Healthcare, and Hospitality

Website: buzzz.co

Kraftvertising

Location: Bratislava, Slovakia

Industries: Fintech, AI, Legal, and Real Estate

Website: kraftvertising.com

Sun Kissed Media

Location: Wantagh, New York, USA

Industries: Beauty & Retail, Technology, Hospitality, Healthcare

Website: sunkissedmedia.net

Magnetto

Location: Singapore, Singapore

Industries: Software & IT, Home & Garden, and Nonprofit

Website: magnetto.com

Kontent

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Industries: Consumer Goods, Home & Garden, Boutique, and Retail

Website: thekontentagency.com

Kenprimo

Location: Kerala, India

Industries: Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy & Mining, and Finance

Website: kenprimo.com

Yardo Agency

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Industries: Entertainment, Home & Garden, Sports, and Wellness & Fitness

Website: yardo.agency

Silver Spark Studio

Location: Virginia, USA

Industries: Digital Marketing, AI Development, Web Development, and Mobile App Development

Website: silverspark.studio

Wisdom Creative Inc

Location: Squamish, Canada

Industries: Nonprofit, Software & IT Services, Media & Communications, and Government

Website: wisdomcreative.ca

Admatazz

Location: Mumbai, India

Industries: Healthcare, Real Estate, Social Networks, and Consumer Goods

Website: admatazz.co.in

Odelin Digital Marketing

Location: New York, USA

Industries: Retail, nonprofit, and Consumer Goods

Website: odelindigitalmarketing.com

SMBL Digital

Location: London, UK

Industries: Restaurants, Hospitality, Entertainment, and eCommerce

Website: smbldigital.com

Aroar Digital

Location: Toowoomba, Australia

Industries: Fashion, Legal, Insurance, and Media & Communications

Website: aroar.digital

Spark Fushion Digital

Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Industries: Home & Garden, Media & Communications, Social Networks

Website: sparkfusiondigital.com

UCFER

Location: Annur, India

Industries: Hospitality, Restaurants, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics

Website: ucfer.in

Aim Digital Marketing

Location: London, UK

Industries: Local Small & Medium Businesses, Creative & Media, and Trades/Service-Based Businesses

Website: aimedia.co.uk

Kanguru Digital

Location: Montreal, Canada

Industries: Fintech, Automotive, Construction, and Corporate Services

Website: kanguru.ca

Zynova

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Industries: Automotive, Legal, Health & Wellness, and Home & Cleaning

Website: zynova.com

lilAgents

Location: Seattle, Washington, USA

Industries: HR, Nonprofit, Transportation & Logistics, and Real Estate

Website: lilagents.com

Synexis Technologies

Location: Dehradun, India

Industries: Education, eCommerce, Healthcare, and Media & Communications

Website: synexis.in

10X Rise

Location: Hyderabad, India

Industries: Healthcare, AI, Hospitality, Software & IT Services, Wellness & Fitness

Website: 10xrise.com

P Groups

Location: Prayagraj, India

Industries: Education, eCommerce, Luxury, Dental

Website: pgroups.co

SN Software

Location: Faridabad, India

Industries: Cryptocurrency, Corporate Services, Hardware & Networking, and Software & IT Services

Website: snsoftwares.com

Digicobweb

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Industries: Software & IT Services, Media & Communications, AI, Corporate Services

Website: digicobweb.com

MCA Marketing

Location: Tacoma, Washington, USA

Industries: Travel, Healthcare, Higher Education, Finance,

Website: mca-marketing.com

Descom

Location: Odisha, India

Industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, and Manufacturing

Website: descom.digital

Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

