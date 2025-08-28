Pennsylvania Taverns & Players Association: New Poll Finds Majority of PA Voters Oppose Senate Bill 756 - Legislation to Impose the Highest Tax Increase on Small Businesses and Organizations in State's History

Survey also finds Pennsylvanians believe lowering taxes should be Legislature's top focus

HARRISBURG, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / A recent poll released by the Pennsylvania Taverns and Players Association (PA TAP) found that a majority of Pennsylvania voters oppose Senate Bill 756, which aims to implement the largest tax increase on small businesses and non-profit organizations in the commonwealth's history. That majority, 48% plurality, jumped to 67% in opposition when voters learn more specifics about the bill. Read a memo on the poll linked here.

Pennsylvania Taverns and Players Association

Pennsylvania Taverns and Players Association

If passed, SB 756, would impose a 35% tax on skill games (over 40% when factoring in additional fees), jeopardizing the livelihoods of many small business owners and their employees, as well as threatening many non-profit fraternal organizations, including American Legions and VFWs.

"Today, a plurality of voters oppose Senate Bill 756. When informed of the intentions and consequences of Bill 756, opposition increases drastically across the board. Additionally, Pennsylvanians recognize a clear distinction between games of skill and games of chance. Respondents do not support hefty taxes on small businesses and fraternal clubs that operate skill games," said pollster John McLaughlin of McLauglin & Associates.

Reasons voters give for why they oppose the SB 756 are largely economic-focused, including disagreeing with unnecessary over-taxation and acknowledging the harm this legislation would do to small businesses.

"These results confirm what we know to be true, that the majority of Pennsylvanians do not support crippling taxation on our struggling small businesses and important community organizations," said Doug Sprankle, President of PA TAP. "In a challenging economy, with ever-rising costs, lawmakers in Harrisburg should be focused on helping small businesses and community groups - not taxing them out of existence."

The survey also found that clear majorities agree that overtaxing skill games would be detrimental to Pennsylvania as a whole. For instance:

62% of voters agree that "higher taxes could force businesses and organizations to remove skill games because they cannot afford the astronomical tax, and the state will end up receiving less tax revenue".

55% of voters agree that "higher taxes from Senate Bill 756 would create an opening for underground, illegal gambling operations that avoid the high tax".

54% agree that "if skill games are overtaxed and overregulated, thousands of small businesses and social clubs will lose critical income they need to keep their doors open."

Opposition to SB 756 increased when voters were fully informed that: additional fees on top of the 35% tax rate would go to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board which has been known to actively work to ban skill games; that this bill would likely force many small businesses and clubs to close; that other states have successfully taxed skill games at a reasonable rate; and that this bill would impose the largest tax hike on small businesses in Pennsylvania history.

Lastly, when asked what they felt was the one thing the Governor and State Legislature should focus on to best help Pennsylvanians and their families, an overwhelming majority of voters said tax reform and lower taxes.

"Clearly, precedent-setting tax hikes are not popular among voters," added Sprankle. "Lawmakers should instead consider bipartisan, commonsense legislation soon to be filed by Senator Gene Yaw and Senator Anthony Williams. This legislation would reasonably regulate and fairly tax skill games while supporting - not harming - Pennsylvania's small businesses and fraternal clubs."

The poll, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, surveyed likely November 2026 General Election Voters in Pennsylvania from August 7-11, 2025.

About PA TAP

Pennsylvania Taverns and Players Association (PA TAP) helps protect member businesses, fraternal clubs, volunteer fire companies, and veterans' organizations in challenging economic times. PA TAP's mission is to help members succeed financially through legislative efforts beneficial to their stability and growth. Learn more here.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Taverns & Players Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/new-poll-finds-majority-of-pa-voters-oppose-senate-bill-756-legislation-to-impose-the-hi-1066751