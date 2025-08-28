Colorado Christian University, The Christian Post and Gloo AI Host Groundbreaking Faith & Technology Summit

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to headline AI for Humanity Event Oct. 7

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Colorado Christian University , in partnership with The Christian Post and Gloo, will host a landmark conference exploring the intersection of faith, technology and higher education on?October 7, 2025,?at CCU's Lakewood campus. The event will bring together thought leaders, educators, technologists and students to discuss ethical AI, innovation and Kingdom-minded technology initiatives.

"Artificial intelligence is no passing trend-it is advancing rapidly and becoming an integral part of daily life," said CCU President Eric Hogue. "Colorado Christian University is honored to host this groundbreaking Faith & Technology Summit and be at the forefront of this vital conversation."

The summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to equip Christian higher education institutions, students and tech innovators with strategies to responsibly integrate AI within a faith-informed framework. Event? speakers ?include Gloo AI's Head of Technology (and former Intel CEO) Pat Gelsinger, Christian Post Executive Editor Richard Land, and Award-winning Journalist and Podcaster Brandon Showalter from The Christian Post.



Key Summit Focuses:

Ethical AI Leadership:?CCU will showcase its AI incubator and curriculum designed to integrate faith and technology in higher education.

Notable Keynote Speakers:?Leaders from both faith and tech sectors will provide insights into emerging innovations and ethical considerations.

National Engagement:?The summit targets Christian college administrators, faculty, students, parents and technology professionals, promoting collaboration across the CCU network and broader Christian higher education community.

Partnership and Innovation:?This event represents a collaboration between CCU, The Christian Post and Gloo to highlight faith-aligned technology solutions and ethical AI practices.

"We are committed to equipping the next generation of Christian leaders in technology and hope to serve as a leading voice in this space," continued Hogue. "This summit is a unique opportunity to bring together experts, educators and innovators to explore how faith and technology can advance the Kingdom responsibly." Event title sponsor Gloo offers a technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem including values-based AI, resources, insights and funding. Gloo serves over 100,000 faith, ministry and nonprofit leaders helping to shape technology as a force for good. The "AI for Humanity" event page summarizes: "Together, these events represent a unique opportunity to reflect deeply and act boldly-to engage AI not only with theological clarity but also with practical innovation that serves humanity and honors God. The event will be open for in-person attendance at CCU and via livestream for remote participants. For details, registration information and speaker highlights, visit:? https://event.christianpost.com/AI-for-Humanity . About Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University, founded in 1914, is the premier Christian university in the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, CCU provides Christ-centered higher education equipping students to impact the world with grace and truth. With a mission of cultivating the mind without compromising the heart, CCU integrates biblical truth with academic excellence. Students are prepared to lead with moral clarity, spiritual depth, and professional competence across a variety of vocations and callings. About the Christian Post

The Christian Post is the nation's most comprehensive Christian news website, delivering up-to-date news, information, and commentaries relevant to Christians across denominational lines. It is dedicated to shining light in dark places, amplifying voices that need to be heard, and celebrating Gospel transformation and revival in the U.S. and around the world. Media Contact:

