New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces the release of a new article, "Top SEO Mistakes to Avoid in 2025." The resource outlines common issues businesses face when managing search optimization, supported by industry data on visibility, rankings and user experience. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/top-seo-mistakes/.

Digital Silk Publishes Insights: Top SEO Mistakes Companies Should Avoid in 2025

SEO Remains a Priority for U.S. Companies

Search continues to be a leading driver of digital visibility. According to BrightEdge research, 53% of all website traffic comes from organic search, underscoring the impact of effective optimization. Yet many companies still face challenges when applying best practices consistently.

Common Issues Highlighted in the Guide

The article identifies key mistakes that may hinder SEO performance in 2025, including:

Overlooking mobile optimization and page speed benchmarks

Keyword overuse or misalignment with search intent

Lack of structured data and schema markup

Thin or duplicate content across site pages

Failure to track performance with updated analytics tools

User Experience and Search Rankings

A Google study confirms that site experience factors-including loading speed, interactivity and visual stability-are considered ranking signals. This makes technical performance central to SEO success alongside content strategy.

Editorial Team Perspective

"SEO continues to evolve quickly, but the most common mistakes remain highly preventable," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "The article organizes the issues companies may want to review in 2025, ensuring their sites remain visible, accessible and aligned with user expectations."

"Top SEO Mistakes to Avoid in 2025" is available now on Digital Silk's website. Businesses reviewing their digital strategies for the year ahead may find the guide useful when auditing existing optimization efforts. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/top-seo-mistakes/.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, the company creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

