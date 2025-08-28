Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces the release of a new article, "Brand Trust Data: Consumer Expectations in 2025." The piece compiles research on how U.S. consumers evaluate trust in brands and the role trust plays in purchasing decisions. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/brand-trust-data/.





Digital Silk Publishes Insights: Brand Trust Data and Consumer Expectations in 2025

Trust as a Market Driver

According to the PwC Trust in U.S. Business Survey, 87% of U.S. consumers say they will take their business elsewhere if they lose trust in a company. This reflects the measurable business impact of brand credibility and highlights why trust remains a top priority in 2025.

Key Factors in Building Trust

The article organizes findings around the leading drivers of trust, including:

Transparent communication about products, policies and pricing

Reliable customer service and issue resolution

Responsible handling of data and privacy concerns

Consistent brand voice and values across all channels

Demonstrated commitment to social responsibility and sustainability

Market Impact of Trust Gaps

A 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer found that 60% of U.S. consumers choose, avoid, or boycott a brand based on its trustworthiness. This underscores how quickly consumer perception can influence loyalty and long-term relationships.

Editorial Team Perspective

"The data shows that trust has become one of the most important factors in shaping consumer behavior," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "The article provides a framework companies may use to review their trust-building strategies in 2025."

"Brand Trust Data: Consumer Expectations in 2025" is available now on Digital Silk's website. Businesses may use the resource as part of trust, engagement and brand governance initiatives. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/brand-trust-data/.

