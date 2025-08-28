Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) (formerly KWG Resources Inc.) ("CCC", "KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has transferred 299 mineral claims within its utility corridor, to The Gitchiziibii Company in Trust for Matawa Management as Trustee for the Matawa First Nations, AS THEIR INTERESTS MAY APPEAR. The claims were at risk of being forfeited, thus interrupting the contiguity of access to the Black Horse and Black Thor chromite deposits, which constitute their unique and substantial competitive economic value.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

