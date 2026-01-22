Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc., (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A) formerly known as KWG Resources Inc ("CCC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Origin Merchant Partners as the Company's financial advisor to assist with consideration of the Company's strategic position and assessment of the Company's strategic options and alternatives.

"Origin Merchant Partners was highly recommended when we started looking for a financial advisor to assist us with our assessment of the various courses forward for our Company," said Frank Smeenk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Now, with the recent development of trade talks between Canada and the United States, the focus by both countries on critical minerals which now includes chromite for both of them, and efforts on the proposed roads to the Ring of Fire progressing, we believe that this is the right time to consider our Company's strategic options and alternatives. We also believe that Origin Merchant Partners is the right financial advisor to assist us with our assessments of these issues. Paul Spafford's virtuosity in moving Barrick Gold's 2005 unsolicited stock and cash bid for Placer Dome from US$9.2 billion to a US$10.4 billion cash-or-stock bid, commended Origin Merchant Partners in the context of the internal valuation work we had previously shared with Rio Tinto, Glencore, and numerous USA agencies more recently."

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281183

Source: The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.