Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS ) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement dated August 26, 2025 (the "Agreement") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% undivided interest in the seven minerals licenses (the "Additional Claims"), adding to its newly acquired Rodgers Cove Project (see news releases dated June 4 and June 24, 2025) (collectively, the "Project") located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Additional Claims in consideration of (i) the payment $5,000 in cash, (ii) the issuance of 150,000 common shares of the Company and (iii) the grant of a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Additional Claims, of which the Company may purchase 1.5% for a total of $1,000,000.

The vendor of the licenses forming the Additional Claims deal with the Company at arm's length. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to, without limitation, receiving all necessary consents and approvals, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction. All securities issued pursuant to the transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

The Additional Claims consists of 7 individual mineral licenses made up of 52 individual claims for an area of approximately 1,300ha. The combined Project now consists of 11 individual mineral licenses made up of 151 individual claims for an area of approximately 3,775ha.





Figure 1: Map of the Consolidated Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/264316_223ceb5484fedbcf_002full.jpg

Geology of the Rodgers Cove Gold Project

Rodgers Cove is situated on the eastern edge of the Dunnage Zone within the Exploits Subzone, an area that forms the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt ("CNGB"). The Property straddles both the JBP Fault and the Appleton Fault, which are associated with hydrothermal epigenetic gold veining at high-grade discoveries in the Exploits Subzone. In line with these discoveries is the presence of altered granodiorite-hosted mineralization linked to quartz veining and abundant arsenopyrite.

The central part of the Property is intruded by an exposed granitoid. This altered granite area is about 0.5 km north of significant Au-Ag mineralization recently discovered in high-grade grab samples along a northeast trend. The unit features a high degree of disseminated sulfide-mineralized quartz veining, coinciding with the strongest gold anomaly.

To the north, the Property surrounds multiple historic showings that follow a granitoid intrusive contact into the Rodge's Cove claims and Target #2. A common feature throughout these showings is granodiorite-hosted massive and semi-massive pyrite-arsenopyrite-rich quartz vein style gold mineralization. The intensity of altered rock was found to have a positive correlation with arsenopyrite levels and gold values.

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

Limited exploration has been undertaken on the property. It has never seen a diamond drill and very limited geophysical methods have been completed. The most recent exploration, a limited trenching program, yielded very encouraging results (115.6 g/t Au over 1m), that were never followed up on.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit including the Rodgers Cove, Wing Pond, Lord Baron projects, the PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Project and the timing of results are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264316

SOURCE: Sorrento Resources Inc.