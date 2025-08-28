Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the upcoming FPGAworld Conference 2025, taking place on Sept. 9, 2025 in Sweden.

As part of the conference's technical program, Lattice will deliver presentations and host a demo showcase focused on advanced Industrial IoT and secure system design based on Lattice FPGAs.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Sept. 9, 2025 Demo showcase Presentations (Track: 12:50 2:05 p.m.): Industrial IoT Challenges and Solution for Real Time Communication Building High Security Systems with Lattice FPGAs

Where: FPGAworld Conference, AFRY, Frösundaleden 2A, 169 70 Solna, Sweden



The FPGAworld Conference is an international forum for researchers, engineers, teachers, students, and hackers. It covers topics such as complex analog/digital/software FPGA SoC systems, FPGA/ASIC-based products, educational industrial cases, and more.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit https://fpgaworld.com/

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

