Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on August 11, 2025.

The first tranche comprises a total of 6,875,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a post consolidation price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $687,500. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 expiring August 28, 2027.

A strategic partner based in the UK has purchased 3,525,000 Units in the first tranche and is expected to purchase the remaining 3,975,000 Units available in the financing in the second tranche upon TSX-V approval.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for to carry out the due diligence procedure on the cogeneration power plant, debt reduction and general working capital.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring December 29, 2025. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a mining finance and investment company focused on unlocking the value of overlooked or underperforming resource assets, with a strategic emphasis on gold and copper. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Lions Bay raises capital to invest in compelling opportunities rather than deploying funds on high-risk exploration or excessive executive overhead. The company specializes in identifying resource projects that have been neglected due to lack of funding or poor management execution. By leveraging deep industry expertise, Lions Bay provides both capital and strategic support to enhance project value and investor returns.

Lions Bay is led by Executive Chairman John Byrne, a veteran of the mining sector with over 50 years of experience as an analyst, investor, and operator. Under his leadership, the company brings a disciplined, value-driven approach to mining investment.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the closing of option to purchase and the approval of the share consolidation and convertible debt by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

