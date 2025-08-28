Anzeige
28.08.2025 23:50 Uhr
Chapel of the Flowers: Las Vegas Chapel Offers 87 Free Weddings If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say 'I Do' in Vegas

Chapel of the Flowers Pledges Free Ceremonies for Swifties and Chiefs Fans to Celebrate the Couple's Engagement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Following the engagement announcement of global superstar Taylor Swift and NFL champion Travis Kelce, one iconic Las Vegas wedding chapel is ready to celebrate in a big way. Chapel of the Flowers has unveiled a once-in-a-lifetime offer: 87 free weddings or vow renewals for fans if the couple ties the knot in the Wedding Capital of the World.

Why 87? It's Kelce's jersey number - and the first 87 couples to register will receive a complimentary ceremony at the landmark chapel.

And here's the twist: Taylor and Travis don't even have to marry at Chapel of the Flowers. As long as the couple says "I do" anywhere in Las Vegas, the chapel will honor its promise.

"This isn't about where they walk down the aisle," said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "It's about celebrating their love story and giving something magical back to the fans who have been following them from stadiums to stage lights."

The chapel's special celebration is designed to bring together Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom alike - whether couples are just starting their journey or reliving their own "Love Story."

"Taylor and Travis' engagement has the whole world talking," Kerestic, added. "If they choose Las Vegas, we're ready to make it legendary - not just for them, but for dozens of fans who get to say 'yes' all over again."

Fans can secure their spot at https://www.littlechapel.com/special-offers. The first 87 eligible couples will be part of what promises to be one of the most unforgettable wedding giveaways in Vegas history.

About Chapel of the Flowers

Chapel of the Flowers has been a premier choice for a Vegas wedding for more than 65 years, offering couples from around the world an unforgettable way to get married in Las Vegas. Located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, the venue features six stunning chapels to choose from, each blending timeless romance with modern elegance. From breathtaking indoor spaces like La Capella and the Victorian Chapel to outdoor favorites like the Glass Gardens and the Gazebo, couples can find the perfect backdrop for their wedding, vow renewal, or commitment ceremony.

More than just a venue, Chapel of the Flowers provides award-winning, full-service wedding experiences that include professional photography, in-house floral design, receptions, luxury transportation, and concierge-style planning. Every couple is treated as family, with a personal team guiding them from their first consultation to the final toast on their wedding day.

The chapel's legacy of excellence has been recognized globally, and most recently by the City of Las Vegas with an official proclamation of "Chapel of the Flowers Day" by Mayor Shelley Berkley - cementing its reputation as one of the most iconic and trusted wedding chapels in the world.

Contact Information

Andrea Vidmar
Head of Marketing
info@littlechapel.com
702-735-4331

.

SOURCE: Chapel of the Flowers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/las-vegas-chapel-offers-87-free-weddings-if-taylor-swift-and-travis-kelc-1066416

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
