New Mexico Certified Chile: Local Roots, Global Fruits

New Mexico Certified Chile raising awareness about the state's official fruit

HATCH, NM / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / New Mexico's iconic chile is more than just a spicy staple; it's a living symbol of the state's rich agricultural heritage and global culinary influence. As demand for chile grows worldwide, the New Mexico Certified Chile program is working to ensure that its official state fruit remains rooted in authenticity and tradition.

In New Mexico there are many hands at work putting our specific brand of chile on the map. It takes the expertise and dedication from the growers on the ground, to the distributors getting it on store shelves. There are 23 different chile growers and 10 different processors in New Mexico. Of the 23 growers, five alone are based in Hatch, New Mexico, which is widely known as the 'Chile Capital of the World.' Chile growers bring much more to the table than simply raising and harvesting the crop; they carry on a generational hallmark of New Mexico culture and history. New Mexico Certified Chile connects people to past generations of chile farmers while constantly growing future generations of farmers in the Land of Enchantment.

One grower located in Hatch, New Mexico - Adams Produce Inc. - paints the picture of this unique, generational business. Scott Adams, a fourth-generation farmer, owns Adams Produce with his wife, Terry. Scott grew up on his parents' farm in Hatch and continued working for them after graduating high school. In 1985, the family built an onion packing facility and established Adams Produce, Inc. They began packing their own onions as well as several other growers' onions from Hatch.

Scott's brother, Stormy Adams, established Shiloh Produce Inc., that would be the marketing arm for the onions. In 1997, Scott began acquiring more farmland, growing more acres of onions along with chile. Today, Adams Produce farms span across 3,000 acres in the Hatch and Deming area. Now, the fifth generation led by Scott's son, Tyson, along with three sons-in-law, Bo Mitchell, Casey Crist, Ethan Wilkins and with daughters, Ashley Mitchell, Audrey Crist, Amanda Wilkins and daughter-in-law Abby Adams, are moving the company forward.

There are many generational stories like that of Adams Produce that make New Mexico Chile what it is today. Each one has undoubtedly been influenced by families and agriculturalists who came before them.

Long before chile became synonymous with New Mexican cuisine, Indigenous agriculturalists were the first to cultivate chile in New Mexico, using advanced farming methods suited to the region's dry climate. Pueblo communities developed techniques such as terraced hillsides, check dams and "waffle gardens" to conserve water and improve crop yields. These innovations, paired with the volcanic soils of the region, laid the foundation for chile's enduring presence in New Mexico's foodways.

Spanish colonists arrived in the 16th century and introduced new crops and livestock. Over time, Indigenous and Spanish practices merged, shaping the chile varieties and farming traditions seen in New Mexico today.

New Mexico chile is a point of pride for residents and a sought-after ingredient for chefs worldwide. The state's signature question - "red or green?"- reflects both the diversity of chile varieties and the unifying power of this beloved fruit. New Mexican chile stars in dishes ranging from traditional enchiladas to innovative global fusions, and even chocolate desserts.

"Chile is more than a crop; it's a symbol of New Mexico's diverse heritage. From ancient Pueblo fields to modern global kitchens, our chile's journey reflects the long-term power of local roots," said Kari Dominguez of New Mexico Certified Chile. "Through the New Mexico Certified Chile program, the state is ensuring that this legacy continues to inspire pride, innovation and delicious meals for generations to come."

As demand for chile skyrockets, so too does the risk of mislabeling and dilution of the New Mexico brand. The New Mexico Certified Chile program, launched in 2014, ensures only chile grown in New Mexico can bear the state's name. This certification protects consumers, supports local farmers and preserves the unique flavor and quality that makes New Mexican chile unmatched worldwide.

To learn more or join the cause, visit newmexicochile.org.

About New Mexico Certified Chile

New Mexico Certified Chile (NMCC) is dedicated to supporting the NM chile industry by increasing demand for NM chile. We strive to create an atmosphere of chile being for of the NM culture, heritage and pride. Our mission is to cultivate the world-renowned varieties grown only here in New Mexican soil and to protect, promote and advocate for the entire industry dedicated to growing this very special crop. NMCC is a program of the New Mexico Chile Association.

