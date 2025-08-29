San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - National law firm Morris Kandinov has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 25 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Morris Kandinov is investigating ESSA Pharma Inc. for possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of stockholders who purchased ESSA common shares on August 25, 2025, prior to learning that those common shares did not trade with due bills worth about $1.69 per share. If you purchased ESSA common shares on August 25, 2025 and suffered losses, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

On August 14, 2025, ESSA issued a press release announcing that it would pay out $80 million to existing shareholders (about $1.69 per share). The press release issued by ESSA stated that the common shares would trade with "due bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the distribution during the period from August 19, 2025 through and including August 25, 2025 (the "Due Bill Period"). Belatedly, ESSA issued a notice stating that the dividend announcement contained an error. ESSA clarified that the correct Due Bill Period was in fact August 19, 2025 through and including August 22, 2025. As such, the distribution was paid to ESSA shareholders on August 22, 2025, and as a result, common shares did not trade with due bills on August 25, 2025, and instead began trading on an "ex-dividend" basis as of such date. Notwithstanding the stock being halted, about 178 million ESSA shares - almost $100 million worth - changed hands on August 25, 2025. Prior to August 25, 2025, ESSA's average trading volume this year was under 250,000 shares per day. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

