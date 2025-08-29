Seeweb launches Regolo.ai, a groundbreaking open AI inference platform designed to simplify AI development globally. Featuring open-source tools, transparent architecture, and a strong focus on data security, Regolo.ai is revolutionizing how AI applications are built and deployed. It offers a scalable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional AI infrastructure.

Dedicated to making AI accessible, efficient, and secure, the platform removes the constraints imposed by proprietary systems that limit innovation. Its open architecture empowers developers to customize, scale, and optimize AI models to address a wide range of use cases.

A key differentiator is the commitment to transparency and openness. Offering a fully open-source infrastructure, it enables developers to take full control of their models. Unlike many proprietary platforms that lock users into restrictive ecosystems, this solution encourages innovation by allowing adaptation and collaboration to continuously improve AI technology.

Sustainability and data security are also central to the platform's design. Operating on 100% renewable energy, it presents a green alternative to AI solutions relying on non-renewable sources. This approach supports the growing movement toward environmentally responsible technology, enabling powerful AI applications with a reduced environmental impact.

Data protection compliance with EU regulations ensures that sensitive information is safeguarded. Businesses can confidently develop and deploy AI models knowing their data remains secure against potential threats.

One of the biggest challenges for developers is the complexity of efficiently deploying AI models. Traditional infrastructure can be cumbersome, requiring extensive time and resources to manage and scale. This new platform streamlines the process, accelerating deployment while reducing complexity and costs. This allows developers to focus more on innovation rather than infrastructure management.

Marco Cristofanilli, Head of Artificial Intelligence Cloud at Seeweb, stated: "We believe in the power of open AI models to transform industries and unlock new possibilities. By providing a platform that is both open and secure, we enable the next generation of AI applications to be built faster, more efficiently, and with greater environmental responsibility."

As demand grows for scalable, secure, and sustainable AI, this solution equips developers with the tools needed to advance AI development. Its open-source foundation, eco-friendly infrastructure, and strong security measures position it as the ideal platform to accelerate innovation.

