Temas Resources Corp. Announces Retraction of PEA Disclosure in Advance of the Filing of its ASX Listing Application and Prospectus Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) refers to and retracts the announcements titled "Temas Announces La Blache Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project PEA Demonstrates CAD$6.8B NPV8 55.1% IRR Post-Tax Return" released on February 7, 2024 and "Temas Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for La Blache and Clarifies February 7 th Release" released on 28 March 2024 (the "Announcement") and the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Blache Property, Quebec, Canada" dated March 28, 2024.

The Announcement contains forward-looking statements in the form of production targets and forecast financial information, however, did not present any reasonable bases for those forward-looking statements. The Company warns investors that due to the absence of a reasonable basis for the statements, they should not rely on either the February 7, 2024 or the March 28, 2024 announcements as a basis for investment decisions. The Company retracts all related disclosures referenced in the aforementioned news releases and from any other continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company.

The proposed ASX Listing and Concurrent up to AUD$15 million Prospectus Financing, co-lead by PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd. and Sandton Capital Advisory Pty Ltd., will allow the Company to advance the La Blache Titanium Dioxide Exploration Project along with further development of the Company's suite of unique mineral processing technologies and intellectual property.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

