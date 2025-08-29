Irving Place, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Yuanyii Agency, a leading consultancy specializing in immigration, employment, and education services, has expanded its offerings to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive support in navigating Singapore's complex immigration and business systems. This strategic growth includes new services for company incorporation, wealth management, and financial planning, complementing the agency's established expertise in Permanent Residency (PR) applications, work passes, and foreign worker recruitment.

Yuanyii Agency Expands Services to Address Growing Demand for Immigration and Business Solutions in Singapore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/263319_147c03cfa4bae929_002full.jpg

Founded by Felicia Phang, Yuanyii Agency is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses seeking to establish themselves in Singapore. This expansion reflects the growing demand for end-to-end solutions that combine immigration expertise with broader business and financial services.

A Client-First Approach to Immigration and Business Solutions

Yuanyii Agency has always distinguished itself through its client-first approach. With a strong focus on transparency, integrity, and empathy, the agency helps clients navigate the challenges of immigration and business in Singapore. This new expansion enhances the agency's ability to offer tailored solutions for clients looking to settle, grow, and thrive in the city-state.

Felicia Phang, Founder and Managing Director of Yuanyii Agency, emphasized the significance of this expansion: "At Yuanyii, we don't just help clients apply for PR or work passes; we guide them through the entire process of establishing their future in Singapore. Whether it's setting up a business, managing wealth, or securing long-term financial security, we offer a holistic approach to make their journey smoother and more secure."

Expanding Services for Businesses and High-Net-Worth Individuals

The agency's new offerings cater to both individual clients and businesses. For entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand their operations in Singapore, Yuanyii Agency now provides comprehensive services that include company incorporation and support for foreign worker recruitment.

Additionally, high-net-worth individuals can now access wealth management solutions through family office setups, alongside financial and trust planning services designed to ensure long-term financial stability. This expansion is a response to the increasing demand for comprehensive, personalized services that blend immigration expertise with financial and business advisory support.

Yuanyii Agency Expands Services to Address Growing Demand for Immigration and Business Solutions in Singapore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/263319_147c03cfa4bae929_003full.jpg

"I understand firsthand how overwhelming it can be to navigate the immigration system," says Felicia. "That's why our focus is always on offering real, actionable support based on real experience. At Yuanyii, we're not just filling out forms-we are a partner in securing our clients' future in Singapore."

Yuanyii Agency's Commitment to Long-Term Success

As part of its ongoing commitment to client success, Yuanyii Agency continues to expand its network of partners and resources, ensuring a seamless experience for both individual and business clients. By offering comprehensive services and emphasizing personalized support, the agency is poised to be a trusted ally for those looking to secure their place in Singapore's competitive market.

"Our goal is to provide clients with the tools and support they need to build their future in Singapore, whether they are individuals, families, or businesses," says Felicia. "We help our clients go from nothing to becoming fully rooted in Singapore, providing them with the confidence and security to thrive in this dynamic environment."

About Yuanyii Agency

Yuanyii Agency is a Singapore-based consultancy specializing in immigration, employment, and education solutions. With a focus on comprehensive, client-first support, the agency assists individuals and businesses with PR and work pass applications, foreign worker recruitment, company incorporation, and family office setups. Guided by transparency, integrity, and empathy, Yuanyii Agency has become a trusted partner for clients seeking to navigate Singapore's complex systems.

For more information, visit www.yuanyiiagency.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263319

SOURCE: Plentisoft