

EQS Newswire / 29/08/2025 / 10:41 UTC+8

[Hong Kong-29, August 2025] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is pleased to announce that, amidst a complex environment marked by escalating geopolitical conflicts, fluctuating trade policies, and rising uncertainties in the commodity market, the Group has adhered to its "long-termism" development philosophy. By intensifying strategic investments in the expansion of its global service network and the research and application of AI technology, the Group has laid a solid foundation for sustainable mid-to-long-term growth. In the first half of 2025, the Company achieved revenue of approximately HK$602.8 million, with profit attributable to the Company's owners for the period amounting to approximately HK$40.7 million. Investments in global network expansion, AI-driven technological innovation, and talent development during the first half of the year have impacted short-term performance but have significantly strengthened the Group's triple moat of "service network + innovative technology + brand credentials." This positions the Group to seize broader growth opportunities in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) industry, enhancing its long-term value creation capabilities.



Global Service Network Upgraded Further, Capturing Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The Group continues to deepen its global presence and diversify its business operations. Its service network, previously covering major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia-Pacific region, has now extended to multiple emerging markets. In the first half of 2025, the Group accelerated its overseas market expansion, adding 200 new overseas employees and focusing on high-potential markets such as Africa and the Middle East, injecting strong momentum into the Group's performance growth. As of June 30, 2025, the Group's global network comprises 80 branches and professional laboratories across 19 countries, with a global workforce of 3,574 employees, significantly enhancing its localized service capabilities and customer response efficiency.



Focusing on AI-Driven Technological Innovation, Ushering in a New Era for the TIC Industry

In the first half of 2025, the Group prioritized AI as a key area for technological application, seizing opportunities in the AI industry's rapid development. The Group made significant strategic investments in the research and application of AI robotics, proactively preparing for industry transformation through forward-looking efforts in talent acquisition and technological upgrades. By leveraging AI and robotics to drive technological innovation, the Group has accelerated AI empowerment across business scenarios, establishing a blueprint for intelligent enterprise development.

In the first quarter of this year, the Group announced phased achievements in AI technology applications, achieving breakthroughs in innovative applications and deploying them across three key scenarios. The Group's Information Technology Center, through its independently developed "Leon AI System," has pioneered the deep integration of large-scale AI models with core energy inspection operations, marking the official transition of traditional inspection services into an "intelligent-driven" new phase. Additionally, addressing the personalized needs of modern enterprise safety production, the Group has integrated IoT, big data analytics, and multimodal AI technologies to advance the development and implementation of an intelligent safety production platform. This platform, powered by AI, aims to optimize enterprise safety management efficiency by deeply analyzing unique safety risk characteristics and seamlessly integrating with operational systems. In the second half of 2025, the Group plans to further advance the global deployment of its AI system, achieving continuous breakthroughs in establishing cross-border intelligent inspection mutual recognition systems, developing AI-based carbon emission accounting modules, and building quality prediction models for energy commodities.



Commodity Business Reaches New Heights, Professional Services and Brand Credibility Recognized by the Market

Leveraging its outstanding technical qualifications and global service experience, the Group has solidified its leadership in the commodity inspection sector. In the first half of 2025, the Group secured qualifications as a designated inspection agency for the Shanghai Futures Exchange's "aluminum alloy futures" and the Guangzhou Futures Exchange's "polysilicon futures." To date, the Group has obtained qualifications from China's five major exchanges (Shanghai Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, Guangzhou Futures Exchange, and Shanghai International Energy Exchange) for 13 core futures products, including ferroalloys, lithium carbonate, and industrial silicon. This makes the Group one of the most comprehensive inspection agencies in China, covering new energy metals, ferrous metals, and non-ferrous metals, laying a strong foundation for serving global commodity industry leaders. Moving forward, the Group will accelerate expansion into emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, focusing on high-growth new energy sectors, reinforcing professional technical barriers, and fostering differentiated competitive advantages. With impartial, efficient, and professional services, the Group will contribute to the high-quality and sustainable development of the new energy industry, enhancing its global competitiveness.



Below is the list of futures inspection qualifications obtained by the Group and its subsidiaries from major exchanges to date: Exchange Futures products Shanghai Futures Exchange Copper, aluminum, zinc, alumina,

aluminum alloy Dalian Commodity Exchange Coking coal, coke, iron ore Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange Thermal coal, ferrosilicon, manganese-silicon Guangzhou Futures Exchange Industrial silicon, lithium carbonate, polysilicon Shanghai International Energy

Exchange Bonded copper

Comprehensive ESG Service Capabilities Highlighted, Green and Low-Carbon Achievements Recognized by Authorities

Aligned with its core ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) sustainable development strategy, the Group has adopted a three-dimensional approach-"ESG-Friendly, ESG+, ESG-Focused"-to provide clients with comprehensive green services covering "inspection, consulting, and trading." In clean energy, the Group has developed full-lifecycle service capabilities for wind and solar power, including manufacturing supervision, unit maintenance testing, and power generation stability optimization. In environmental protection, the Group's Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) services help enterprises reduce pipeline accident rates and achieve low-carbon emission reductions. In climate change, the Group's expertise in carbon asset trading and carbon neutrality solutions has positioned it as a core trader in the Beijing carbon market, earning the "2024 Best Trading Award" from the Beijing Green Exchange, underscoring the industry's high recognition of the Group's carbon market service capabilities. As global carbon market regulations become clearer, the Group will further leverage its expertise in carbon market mechanisms and its ability to integrate government and enterprise resources to help more clients align with international carbon reduction frameworks, seizing opportunities in the green and low-carbon transition.



Mr Li Xiangli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited stated that: "Short-term performance fluctuations are an inevitable part of strategic investments. The Group remains committed to long-term value creation. Moving forward, we will focus on deepening our global presence, advancing AI-driven technological innovation, and strengthening ESG capabilities to build an inimitable competitive moat, continuously creating long-term value for shareholders, clients, and society." -END-

About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. The Company continues to strengthen its global network layout, expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 80 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "3+X" development strategy. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of the industry. 29/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

