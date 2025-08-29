Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an amended early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 9,523,809 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on August 28, 2025 (the "Acquisition") in settlement of outstanding indebtedness.

Prior to the transaction, the Acquiror owned 10,000,000 subordinated voting shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 49.15% of the issued and outstanding subordinated voting shares of the Issuer. Following completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 19,523,809 subordinated voting shares, representing approximately 54.86% of the issued and outstanding subordinated voting shares of the Issuer.

Kerem Akbas, the controlling shareholder of the Acquiror and a director of the Issuer, may be considered a joint actor with the Acquiror. Mr. Akbas does not personally own any shares of the Issuer.

The Shares were acquired in settlement of debt in the aggregate amount of CAD $500,000 owing by the Issuer to the Acquiror. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of the securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also require a report (the "Early Warning Report") to be filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed and is available under the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

