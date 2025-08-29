Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. (the "Acquiror"), a company of which David Eaton is a director, announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 5,714,285 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on August 28, 2025 (the "Acquisition") in settlement of outstanding indebtedness.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror did not hold any securities of the Issue, but its director, David Eaton, owned 214,200 subordinated voting shares in the Issuer, representing a negligible voting interest in the issuer. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 5,714,285, representing approximately 16.14% (or 16.66% including David Eaton's personal holdings) of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Issuer.

The Shares were acquired for the purpose of settling a bona fide debt in the aggregate amount of CAD $300,000 owing by the Issuer to the Acquiror. The director of the Acquiror, David Eaton, is an insider of the Issuer by virtue of his appointment as a director of the Issuer. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of the securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also require a report (the "Early Warning Report") to be filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the Early Warning Report has been filed and is available under the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264421

SOURCE: Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd.