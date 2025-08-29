DPC Dash Ltd announces 2025 Interim Financial Results.
DPC Dash Ltd announces 2025 Interim Financial Results.
29/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
DPC Dash Ltd announces 2025 Interim Financial Results.
29/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.The issuer is...
|03:34
|Domino's Pizza China: DPC Dash-Domino's Pizza China Delivers Strong 2025 First-Half Performance
|Setting New Benchmark for Western Fast Food Market Penetration in ChinaHONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As Western fast food gains increasing acceptance among local consumers, China's Western...
|DPC Dash Ltd Announces 2025 Interim Financial Results
|Revenues increased to RMB2.59 billion, representing 27.0% year-over-year growth
Adjusted net profit reached RMB91.4 million, representing 79.6% year-over-year growth
Store-level...
|DPC DASH (01405): INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
|DPC DASH (01405): DATE OF BOARD MEETING
