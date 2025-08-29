Cognizant to Deploy 1,000 Context Engineers, Powered by ContextFabric, to Industrialize Agentic AI

Cognizant and Workfabric AI join forces to create a new discipline that enables high-impact, enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions for clients across industries

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a strategic initiative to industrialize agentic AI across enterprises by deploying 1,000 context engineers over the next year. This move marks a pivotal investment in the emerging discipline of context engineering, which is essential to enabling AI agents to reason, act, and adapt in alignment with enterprise goals.

As part of this initiative, Cognizant is partnering with Workfabric AI, the company building the context engine for enterprise AI. Cognizant's 1,000 context engineers will be powered by Workfabric AI's ContextFabric platform, which transforms the organizational DNA of enterprises - how their teams work, including their workflows, data, rules, and processes - into actionable context for AI agents. By serving as a continuous runtime grounding layer, capturing organizational context and keeping agents aligned with workflows and real-world execution patterns, ContextFabric industrializes context engineering at scale.

"Every technology shift creates a services shift," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "In the microprocessor era, the lever was code. In the cloud era, it was workload migration. In the LLM era, the lever is context. Cognizant's deep expertise in engineering, operations, and industry domains positions us to create unique value. By training 1,000 context engineers and equipping them with Workfabric AI's ContextFabric platform, we are helping our clients move beyond experimentation toward scalable AI adoption."

Cognizant defines context as a company's pool of knowledge, including its operating model, roles, goals, metrics, processes, policies and governance systems. Context reveals how people work together using tools for execution, leveraging insights from data for decisions, navigating constraints to address anticipated and unforeseen challenges, while staying compliant to deliver targeted outcomes. Most critically, context embodies a company's collective wisdom from decisions - what worked, why it worked, and how feedback loops drive continuous learning, behavioral alignment and adaptive change.

This collection of intelligence, which manifests itself in content, data, applications, workflows and other systems is the fuel for AI Agents to be precise, effective and to dynamically optimize both workflows and human-AI collaboration. The science and art of bringing the right context, at the right time to agentic systems is the emerging discipline of context engineering. Context engineering can support agentic AI making accurate decisions, aligning with human goals, operating within policy frameworks and adapting to real-time challenges. Context engineering is designed to help AI systems represent enterprise knowledge, align with human intent and reflect company work-culture. With context engineering, agents can be built to deliver outcomes that foster trust, uphold enterprise standards, and support strategic business goals.

Context engineering skills combine and build on domain, functional, and technical expertise to deliver relevant context to AI agents. These skills will be honed across Cognizant's service lines through targeted training and enablement. Integrated with Cognizant's Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC) and strategic enterprise-agentification framework, context engineering will be scaled as a foundational capability. This approach helps ensure context is crafted & managed holistically, enabling AI Agents to operate effectively, securely, and at scale - accelerating time-to-value and enhancing solution quality across industries.

"Cognizant's commitment to this discipline, starting with 1,000 context engineers, is a bold signal of where the services industry is headed," said Rohan N. Murty, CEO of Workfabric AI. "ContextFabric will be the force multiplier that turns this vision into reality, enabling engineers to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade outcomes. In enterprise deployments, the platform has demonstrated improvements such as up to 3X higher accuracy, 70% fewer hallucinations, faster deployment cycles, and higher ROI, depending on use case and implementation. Together, we are building the foundation for the era of contextual computing.

As Cognizant's context engineers engage with clients through the ADLC phases, supported by ContextFabric, they will:

Capture enterprise knowledge, including processes, rules, and execution patterns

Manage the full context lifecycle helping ensure governance, privacy, and security

Build integration pipelines for retrieval, synthesis, storage & distribution of context

Package reusable context assets ("context packs") for scalable deployment

Design context blueprints and templates for industry-specific agentic use cases

Create solutions to bootstrap context-sharing ecosystems

Additionally, Cognizant's context engineers can deliver new value for clients by embedding organizational knowledge and governance into AI systems that help them move beyond AI pilots to enterprise-scale impact. The impact of this work can bring the following benefits:

Risk Reduction: Agents operate in alignment with client-defined standards and applicable regulations

Higher ROI: Trusted, accurate agents increasing adoption

Efficiency Gains: Fewer errors and rework

Cost Optimization: Streamlined architectures

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Reusable assets and libraries

Differentiation: Context as embodiment of company's strategy to execution model

