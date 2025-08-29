HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:- The Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ('the Period') was approximately HK$1,834.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 7.8% as compared with the same period last year. The increase in the revenue was mainly due to the continued organic growth of the Group (mainly in Europe and Australia regions) and accelerated by our acquisition of Hexa Ceram Company Limited ('Hexa Ceram'), Thailand's largest dental laboratory, which was completed in January 2025.- The Gross Profit Margin for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was approximately 54.8%; the gross profit was approximately HK$1,005.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.0% as compared with the same period last year.- The Group's EBITDA for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was approximately HK$456.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 21.6% as compared with the same period last year.- The Group's Net Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was approximately HK$288.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 34.7% as compared with the same period last year.- Basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2025 amounted to HK30.37 cents.- The Board declared an interim dividend of HK10.7 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2025.- For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group's digital solution cases (overseas and domestic) that are produced from its Mainland China, Thailand and Vietnam production facilities increased to approximately 457,653 cases, reflecting an increase of 24.4% as compared with the same period in 2024 as a result of our clients' continued adoption of intra-oral scanners.28 August, Modern Dental Group Limited ('Modern Dental' or 'the Group', stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.During the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group's multi-dimensional strategies and continuous enhancement of operational efficiency and productivity as supported by the ongoing trend of digitalization in the dental industry have resulted in the Group reporting record revenues, net profit and EBITDA numbers during this period. This occurred in a period of challenging macro-economic environment with general softness in demand for dental procedures and trade war uncertainties. The Group has been proactive in its approach to deal with the unprecedented international trade environment leveraging its international production facilities located in Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China.The global digitalization trend continues to drive consolidation within the dental prosthetics industry, enabling the Group to further expand its market share. Our ongoing digital transformation initiatives are enhancing both customer and patient experiences while improving operational efficiency, further differentiating the Group from competitors and positioning us to outperform industry peers. By leveraging on our sales and distribution network, we achieved a leading position in the dental prosthetics industry across Europe, North America, Greater China, Australia, and other countries.European BusinessesThe revenue generated from sales in the European markets accounted for the largest portion of our revenue for the period under review. During the period, the European market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$920.3 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$97.3 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 50.2% of the Group's total revenue. The increase in revenue from the European market was attributable to the increase in sales order volume driven by the launch of new products, such as digital dentures, and our state-of-the-art digital workflows.The Group has been the front runner providing comprehensive digital solutions offerings, ranging from numerous minimal invasive and aesthetic prosthetic solutions to intra-oral scanners and clear aligners, and is well positioned to capture the opportunities arising from the accelerated digitalization trend of the dental industry. The Group continues to aggressively gain market share from international and domestic competitors through our established dental ecosystem solutions with a focus on education and digitalization, which is available within close proximity to our clients; effectively meeting our clients' high expectations through our various onshore and offshore resources. The Group is committed to and will continue to equip ourselves to provide the state-of-the-art digital solutions offering to the dental community in the market.North American BusinessesThe North American market represented the second largest portion of our revenue in the period under review. During the period, the North American market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$365.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$19.6 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 19.9% of the Group's total revenue.While demand for discretionary cosmetic treatments remained soft throughout the first half of 2025, our centralized digital workflows and network-wide production oversight enabled us to deliver enhanced service quality and operational efficiencies to our North American customers. Our diversified supply bases in the US, China, Vietnam and Thailand continue to provide greater flexibility to navigate US tariff uncertainties - an advantage that sets us apart from competitors. Although digitalization of imported product lines initially drove growth in mass-market cases, implementation of the US tariff in April 2025 introduced new uncertainties and contributed to a subsequent decline in sales for our import-focused business unit.Greater China BusinessesDuring the period under review, the Greater China market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$293.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$42.6 million as compared with six months ended 30 June 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 16.0% of the Group's total revenue. The Mainland China market faced headwinds from the volume-based procurement policies and a prolonged period of intense price competition. This also led to aggressive promotions for dental implant treatments by Mainland China dental clinics in Hong Kong (which experienced a notable decrease in patient visits in Hong Kong). The Group's has deliberately pivoted away from low-margin segments and stay focused on serving mid- and high-value customers, ensuring long-term sustainable profitability of the Group's business.The Group is optimistic in its mid/long-term outlook for this market in particular where the latest procurement-related government measures are expected to (i) standardize the pricing of dental prosthetics and develop price transparency, which would level the playing field; (ii) allow the Group's leading brand name and reputation to be a key consideration for its client and customer; and (iii) have the Group benefit from its large production team and its ability to allocate resources efficiently according to the customer or client.Australian BusinessesDuring the period under review, the Australian market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$137.9 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$10.0 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 7.5% of the Group's total revenue. The double-digit increase in revenue from Australia reflected a strong uptake of new digital products driven by the digitalization trend in dental industry and the revenue contribution from the acquisition of Digital Sleep which is partially offset by the depreciation of AUD against HK$ by 4.0% compared with the six months ended 30 June 2024.Other MarketsOther markets primarily include Indian Ocean countries, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. For the six months ended 30 June 2025, these markets recorded a revenue of approximately HK$117.8 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$87.9 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2024. This geographic market accounted for approximately 6.4% of the Group's total revenue. The increase in revenue from other markets was primarily driven by the revenue contribution from the newly acquired Hexa Ceram.Future Prospects and StrategiesThe global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, with geopolitical challenges creating headwinds for businesses worldwide. However, the Group's well-diversified global presence, spanning multiple regions and markets, positions it uniquely to navigate these challenges. Unlike competitors who operate in single countries or limited regions, the Group's balanced and diversified country risk strategy ensures resilience and stability, even in turbulent times. This global footprint, combined with our ability to adapt to local market conditions, places the Group in the best position to outperform competitors and capitalize on emerging opportunities.Digitalization is an irreversible trend driving the consolidation of the dental prosthetics industry. The Group is taking full advantage of this trend, leveraging its centralized digital workflows, advanced production capabilities, and global network to enhance operational efficiencies and deliver superior customer experiences. Our continued investment in digitalization not only strengthens our competitive edge but also accelerates the consolidation of the industry, enabling the Group to capture a larger market share.Following our landmark acquisitions in previous years, including the recent acquisition of Hexa Ceram, Thailand's largest dental laboratory, in January 2025, the Group's global distribution and sales network is further diversified with a larger presence in Southeast Asia region. This expansion, coupled with our diversified supply bases in the US, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, provides the Group with unparalleled flexibility to navigate challenges in connection with trade uncertainties and other geopolitical risks. With the Board's extensive experience and determination to overcome short-term challenges, the Group is well-positioned to seize new business opportunities while remaining cautious and prudent in safeguarding shareholders' interests.About Modern Dental GroupModern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 30,000 customers.Source: Modern Dental Group Limited