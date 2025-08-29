HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - New Hope Service Holdings Limited ('New Hope Service', SEHK stock code: 3658.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025('the Period').



During the Period, New Hope Service recorded revenue of approximately RMB739.8 million, representing an increase of 4.3% compared with 2024. Gross profit was RMB233.7 million with a gross profit margin of 31.6%, while the profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Reporting Period was RMB120.9 million, representing an increase of 2.4% compared with 2024, net profit margin attributable to parent company shareholders of 16.3%. The management fee rate decreasing for four consecutive years, down 7.1% year-over-year to 9.1%. The Board recommended to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.110 per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2025, demonstrating New Hope Service's consistent strategy of actively rewarding shareholders and its confidence in future cash flow.



Outstanding Market Expansion Results, Sustained Growth in Third-Party Contributions



In the first half of 2025, New Hope Service's " keeping driven by high goals" strategy yielded significant results, completed the contracted amount of various third-party projects amounting to RMB560 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 59%, accounting for nearly 93% of the full-year 2024 contract target. Notably, benefiting from New Hope Service's mature market expansion system and brand influence, successfully won the projects with contracted amount exceeding RMB10 million, including Tianyue Longting in Chengdu, Third City Zixiang Garden in Kunming, and Boyunting in Suzhou, market acceptance continues to grow. Furthermore, its independence was further enhanced, with the aggregate revenue from third parties accounting for 84%.



During the period, New Hope Service's deep regional penetration strategy proved highly effective. The number of properties under management reached 254, with the total GFA under management exceeding 38.035 million sq.m. Among these, 96.6% of revenue from property management was from projects under management in first-tier, new first-tier and second-tier cities in China, particularly high-tier cities in Southwest and East China. As New Hope Service's strategic base, the Southwest China region generated RMB219 million in property management revenue, accounting for 46.8% of total property management revenue and representing a year-on-year growth of 15.3%. The East China region achieved revenue of RMB166 million, accounting for 35.5% of total property management revenue with a year-on-year growth of 11.5%. These two core regions contributed 82.3% of New Hope Service's total property management revenue, further consolidating regional synergy and scale effects.



Enhancing High-Quality Services, Pursuing Both Quality Excellence and In-Depth Value Mining



In the property management services segment, New Hope Service's high-end service capabilities have become a key advantage in competition. By virtue of the D'LIFE high-end service system, New Hope Service successfully obtained the Aoyuan Peninsula ONE project in Chengdu (with a unit property management fee of RMB5/sq.m./month) during the Period. Additionally, Beihaojia obtained services for its first high-end residential project in Chengdu'Beichen S1'and the project in Fengxian, Shanghai. Notably, New Hope Service's overall unit property management fee was RMB3.14/sq.m./month, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%, of which, the unit property management fee was RMB3.63/sq.m./month in Chengdu, reflecting the excellent overall quality of the projects.



In the lifestyle services segment, New Hope Service continued to achieve breakthroughs in market-oriented expansion, with the penetration rate of retail business increased to 6.7%. The proportion of external customers increased to 60%, New Hope Service consecutively won the bids for several benchmark projects from Minsheng Bank Credit Card, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Yunnan Ping An Bank. The development of star products has yielded remarkable results, with the sales of hot-selling milk reaching RMB5.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 90%, and the sales volume of customized gift boxes exceeding 130,000 units. The segment's overall capabilities of revenue generation and market-oriented operation continued to strengthen. The total number of operating projects reached 33, of which 91% were third-party projects. The 'property + group meal' model covered 20 projects, Huiquan Community Canteen was launched, creating a model livelihood project of 'government + public welfare + new services'.



In the commercial operational segment, New Hope Service leverage expand incremental business and explore further opportunities in the existing market, successfully operating the Kunming Xishan Wanda and the Shiboli hotel, covering commerce, office buildings, and long-term rental apartments, significantly increasing the proportion of the revenue from third parties to 18.6%. Meanwhile, among commercial projects under management, Nanning Xinchangxing reported an occupancy rate of 96.07% with a year-on-year increase of 1.5% in rents, and the rent of Chengdu New Hope International representing a year-on-year increase of 11.2%, with an occupancy rate of 91.31%, both occupancy and collection rates were superior to industry averages, demonstrated excellent asset operation capabilities, achieving quality improvement against the trend.



Effective Empowerment by Technology, Dual Growth in Operational Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction



During the Period, New Hope Service achieved significant breakthroughs in digitalization to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement. The "AI + Robot + Human" model was piloted at Crown Lake No. 1 , resulting in a 19.3% increase in labor efficiency and an annualized cost reduction of RMB6.4 million. Currently, this model is being accelerated for rollout to over 200 projects nationwide, with an expected management cost reduction of over RMB16 million.



Furthermore, by having robots take over basic operations and AI empower the service chain, frontline staff can focus on high-value services, thereby driving the continued expansion of the closed loop of "cost reduction -> efficiency improvement -> satisfaction". This promoting the overall satisfaction rate to exceed 90 points, achieving dual improvements in service quality and customer satisfaction.



Looking ahead, New Hope Service will adhered to a strategic orientation of high goals, deepen market expansion and brand building, and further advance the "Property +" strategy. Through the synergy of diversified businesses such as "Property + Commerce + Lifestyle", New Hope Service will explore new revenue growth drivers and effectively enhance the value of customer services. At the same time, digital operation will remain a key strategic investment area. New Hope Service will focus on AI algorithm iteration and robot technology application, through the combination of standardization, economies of scale and intelligence, we will build up long-term cost advantages and achieve the goal of continuous refined management, creating sustainable value returns for shareholders and customers.



About New Hope Service



New Hope Service (3658.HK) is a local Sichuan integrated property management enterprise engaging in the provision of lifestyle service solutions with a leading position in the Western China region and strategic cultivation in Chengdu. Backed by New Hope Group Co., Ltd.* and its subsidiaries, a member of Fortune Global 500, the Group placed emphasis on adhering to 'asset value appreciation and maintenance' and 'care-free and wonderful life', and provided building block services such as property management services, lifestyle services and commercial operational services for middle-to-high-end residences, corporate headquarters, medical institutions, commercial office buildings, government public facilities, financial institutions and various types of properties. As at 30 June 2025, the New Hope Service was honored to be the 'TOP 15 Property Management Companies in China in terms of Overall Strength' by EH Consulting (up by 3 from the same period of last year), and the 'No. 16 among China's Top 100 Property Management Companies' by CRIC (up by 3 from the same period of last year), and was selected as the 'Benchmark Property Service Company for Characteristic Property Model in China' for its high-end services.



