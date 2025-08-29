London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI social ecosystem, has integrated Grok models to expand personalization tools for creators. This new enhancement strengthens audience targeting, improves content discovery, and increases engagement across decentralized communities.





Advancing decentralized engagement with intelligent AI-driven tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/264422_c3be54ebd4249964_001full.jpg

The integration of Grok intelligence allows Imagen to deliver real-time adaptive personalization, ensuring that content reaches users most likely to engage meaningfully. For creators, this means greater visibility and more efficient connection with communities, while users benefit from more relevant and curated experiences.

With Grok models embedded into its architecture, Imagen Network continues its mission to provide scalable AI solutions that empower creators and communities. This milestone highlights the platform's dedication to building fair, transparent, and intelligent tools for decentralized social interaction.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social platform designed to enhance content discovery, personalization, and community engagement. By combining blockchain infrastructure with advanced AI systems, Imagen fosters transparency, scalability, and creator empowerment across Web3.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264422

SOURCE: Kaj Labs