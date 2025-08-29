Blackview Unveils Its Next-Level Rugged Product Lineup at IFA 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview, a global leader in rugged mobile technology, is set to unveil its next-generation lineup of rugged smartphones, tablets, laptops, mini PCs, and smart accessories at IFA 2025 in Berlin, taking place from September 5 to 9-highlighting breakthroughs in AI integration, satellite communication, and built-in projection technology.

Headlining the showcase is the all-new rugged flagship XPLORE 2, engineered for extreme environments.It features a 6.73-inch HDR AMOLED display-among the most advanced in rugged devices-with HDR10+ and 4K 60fps video support. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 5G chipset, it offers 1TB of high-speed UFS 4.0 storage. A versatile triple-camera system-including a 50MP Samsung® GN9 main sensor with dual OIS & EIS, a 20MP night vision camera, and a 50MP Samsung® front camera-delivers ultra-clear field documentation, night capture, and high-quality video calls. A 20,000mAh dual-cell battery paired with 120W fast charging ensures reliable, all-day power-even in off-grid environments. The model also debuts Blackview's Doke AI 2.0, powered by the world's top three deep-thinking models with advanced deep reasoning capabilities. It's further enhanced by four proprietary AI applications-Hi Doki, ImageX, VidGen, and Soundle-developed exclusively in-house to support intelligent interaction, image processing, video generation, and audio creation.

Extending the series, the XPLORE 2 Satellite debuts industry-first NTN satellite communication, keeping you connected with images, voice clips, text messages, and location sharing-even where no ground network exists. Meanwhile, the XPLORE 2 Projector adds a built-in projection module for outdoor viewing, emergency briefings, or mobile presentations.

Also on display is the XPLORE 1 Walkie Talkie, equipped with an industry-leading 2-in-1 dual-band antenna (UHF + VHF) for reliable communication across terrains-supporting up to 22km range and a 20MP night vision camera to ensure safety after dark. Blackview will also debut the Active 12 Pro-the world's first 5G AI rugged tablet featuring a 200lm 1080P 120" projector, a 30,000mAh mega battery, 400lm dual camping lights, Wi-Fi 6E, and PC Mode 2.0. For power users, the MP100 Pro mini PC with Intel i9-12900HK and the GamiBook 8 laptop with AMD R7-7735HS and a 16-inch 16:10 display will also be showcased. Also on display are portable expansion displays, smart glasses, smartwatches, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers-completing a diverse lineup that bridges rugged performance with next-gen lifestyle innovation.

Visitors are welcome to explore Blackview's latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2025, Hall 3.2, Booth 137. Click here to learn more.

