ReBound Returns, a global leader in end-to-end returns management solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with SEKO Logistics to enhance and scale its U.S. operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ReBound's mission to simplify and optimize the returns experience for retailers and consumers alike.

Through this partnership, SEKO will operate ReBound's U.S. hub network, managing the physical flow of returned parcels and facilitating both domestic and cross-border shipments. By leveraging SEKO's extensive logistics network and operational expertise, ReBound will offer faster, more efficient, and more sustainable returns processing across the United States.

"Returns are no longer just a cost center they're a critical part of the customer experience and a source of untapped value," said Eelco van der Zande, Managing Director at ReBound Returns. "Our partnership with SEKO allows us to bring our intelligent returns management system to life in the U.S. market with best-in-class logistics support."

ReBound Returns provides a comprehensive returns solution that spans the entire lifecycle of a return, from initiation and customer communication to the physical journey of the parcel and final disposition. With SEKO as a key operational partner, ReBound is poised to deliver seamless, scalable, and data-driven returns management for brands looking to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce reverse logistics costs.

"We're excited to partner with ReBound Returns to power their U.S. returns infrastructure," said Paul Lockwood, Managing Director, UK&I at SEKO. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how returns are handled faster, smarter, and more sustainably."

This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value across the retail supply chain.

About ReBound Returns

ReBound (part of Reconomy) is the leading global returns management specialist, enabling easy omnichannel returns for retailers and consumers. By combining integrated returns technology with an extensive logistics network, ReBound provides retailers with a complete ecosystem of suppliers and partners to handle their global, end-to-end returns. From return initiation to final disposition, ReBound offers a seamless, data-driven solution that improves customer experience, reduces costs, and supports sustainability goals.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is a complete global end-to-end logistics partner from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

