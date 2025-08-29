Orisha Commerce announces Jessica Ifker Delpirou as new CEO

Jessica Ifker Delpirou succeeds Marco de Vries to lead a new phase of consolidation for Orisha Commerce

PARIS, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orisha Commerce, specialized in SaaS solutions for unified commerce, has announced a new change in its executive structure. Jessica Ifker Delpirou has taken on the role of CEO of this business unit of the French group Orisha, focused on both physical and digital retail. Jessica Ifker Delpirou's appointment as CEO became effective on July 1, 2025, succeeding Marco de Vries.

Jessica Ifker Delpirou's Background Before Orisha Commerce

Jessica Ifker Delpirou brings solid experience in leading major companies and investment funds to this new stage for Orisha Commerce.

Formerly an Operating Partner at Serena, she supported founders and their teams on key issues: growth strategy and international expansion, sales and marketing challenges, organization, and governance.

Before joining Serena, she held general management positions at Meetic (Match Group), Made.com, and PayPal, where she led development and growth across several European markets. She also led BforBank (Crédit Agricole), where she was in charge of the bank's digital transformation. She sits on the board of several digital or physical brands and retailers and is actively committed to promoting greater diversity in entrepreneurship.

Jessica Ifker Delpirou aims to consolidate Orisha Commerce's position as a leading European player in unified commerce. Under her leadership, the Business Unit intends to accelerate product innovation, intensify its European development, and support brands and retailers with their major omnichannel and technology strategies. She also seeks to strengthen a corporate culture that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable. These strategic directions will be refined in close collaboration with the teams in the coming weeks.

Jessica Ifker Delpirou, CEO of Orisha Commerce: "Retail and brands are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the acceleration of new uses. I am convinced that Orisha Commerce has a key role to play in supporting and inspiring these changes at the European level. Our innovation potential, the strength of our teams, and our commitment to brands and retailers will enable us to invent together the unified commerce models of tomorrow."

Alexandre Fretti, CEO of Orisha group, also commented on this new appointment: "We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Jessica at Orisha. Her exemplary background in digital and in structuring high-growth companies makes her a key figure in French Tech. At the intersection of hypergrowth and the pursuit of sustainable profitability, Jessica embodies a new generation of leaders capable of combining ambition, discipline, and impact. Her ability to mobilize teams and create collective momentum will be a major asset in strengthening performance, innovation, and execution within Orisha Commerce."

About Orisha Commerce

Leveraging its portfolio of B2C, D2C and B2B SaaS solutions, Orisha Commerce, as part of the Orisha group, enables retailers and brands to deliver seamless unified shopping experiences for customers and associates, from browsing and discovery to transaction, acquisition, and consumption across all physical and digital touchpoints.

With more than 3,500 clients including globally recognized companies such as adidas, Decathlon, SMCP, Tommy Hilfinger, BUT, Weldom, Brabantia, Hema, Miniso and Toys R Us Iberia, who have a presence in more than 100 countries, Orisha Commerce today powers more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, such as fixed tills, mobile POS, self-service terminals, kiosks, and facilitates online sales for over 1,000 businesses, with a dedicated team of over 700 employees and collaborators spread across 11 offices in 4 countries.

