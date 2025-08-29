Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 August - 28 August 2025



ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.



During the week of 22 August 2025 up to and including 28 August 2025 a total of 2,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €25.24 for a total amount of € 50,472,680.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 163,697,080 representing 65.48% of the overall share buyback programme.



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).







