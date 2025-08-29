DJ Clearway Capital Demands Transparency Regarding GZO AG Creditor Committee Proposal

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Clearway Capital Demands Transparency Regarding GZO AG Creditor Committee Proposal 2025-08-29 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media Release Clearway Capital Demands Transparency Regarding GZO AG Creditor Committee Proposal Zurich, August 29, 2025 - Clearway Capital is requesting clear and transparent procedures from GZO AG and the court-appointed trustees ahead of the 8 September creditors' meeting. After GZO AG proposed the formation of a creditor committee to supervise the current trustees, Clearway emphasizes that well-defined rules are essential to ensure the integrity of the process and confidence among all creditor groups. A committee that is not structured to reflect the full range of creditor interests would lack legitimacy and reduce its effectiveness as an oversight body. If representation is concentrated among aligned interests, there is a risk that supervision of the trustee and the approval of specific transactions would not reflect the economic exposure of all stakeholders. This could result in outcomes detrimental to creditors, including approval of asset disposals below fair market value. The issue is particularly relevant given GZO's prior asset write-offs and the zero-valuation attributed to the operating business under the current restructuring plan, which risk distorting the basis for assessing future transactions. Clearway is therefore setting out the following requirements: . Committee composition: the number of seats allocated to each creditor category should be defined in advance and proportionate to the size of outstanding claims. . Voting methodology: voting should be conducted based on claim amounts rather than on a per-head basis, so that decisions reflect the relative financial exposure of creditors. . Transparency: the rules for nomination, voting, and committee composition, as well as the list of admitted claims, should be published within the coming days. . Trustee nomination: Michael Endres should be given the opportunity to introduce himself directly to creditors at the meeting. Clearway further notes that the creation of a committee cannot substitute for trustee replacement. The current trustees have already allowed the presentation of a restructuring proposal that did not meet the test of balance across creditor groups. Their replacement remains necessary to re-establish confidence in the process and to safeguard the credibility of the restructuring framework. About Clearway Capital: Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society. Contact for Media: Lemongrass Communications AG susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency +41 79 223 70 81 Contact for Investors: contact@gzo-bondholder.ch =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Clearway_GZO_MM_29_08_25_E =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

