Interconnection agreements grew 33% year-over-year in 2024 and are sustaining momentum through 2025, said Wood Mackenzie. From pv magazine USA US grid interconnection agreements soared 33% year over year in 2024, reaching a record 75 GW, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie. Solar and energy storage projects captured 75% of the record total, securing 58 GW of interconnection agreements, said the report. Grid interconnection processes have become more streamlined and efficient over time. On top of increased connection agreements, regional grid operators are experiencing 9% fewer new project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...