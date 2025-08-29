Purepeak: Korean Anti-Aging Brand Chosen by European Pharmacies

Now available at Paris pharmacies and Europe's largest online pharmacy platform

- Building global trust through Clean Beauty and Sustainable Skincare

SEOUL, South Korea, PARIS and MILAN, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trip-leisure beauty brand Purepeak has officially entered pharmacies in Paris, France, as well as Europe's largest online pharmacy platform, Redcare Pharmacy. As pharmacies across Europe are regarded as trusted points of access where consumers select cosmetics based on efficacy and credibility, this milestone underscores Purepeak's recognition as a K-Beauty brand with proven anti-aging expertise.

Purepeak's signature "Beauty Solid Line" features concentrated, plant-derived ingredients in a solid stick formula that delivers hydration, nourishment, and anti-aging benefits in one. Infused with botanical extracts for deep skin nutrition and UV-blocking ingredients to protect against photoaging, the line goes beyond basic sun protection-positioning itself as part of a comprehensive anti-aging routine. This innovative approach aligns with the growing "skinimalism" trend, resonating strongly with European consumers seeking simplified yet effective skincare.

In line with the global Clean Beauty movement, Purepeak excludes unnecessary chemical ingredients such as octinoxate, oxybenzone, and PEG, presenting a sustainable skincare solution that prioritizes both skin health and environmental responsibility. The brand incorporates eco-friendly plastics in selected packaging, applies zero-waste technology to minimize its footprint, and develops reef-safe sun sticks to protect marine ecosystems. Additionally, the line has earned the V-Label Vegan certification in Italy, ensuring it meets European consumers' trusted clean beauty standards.

A Purepeak spokesperson commented:

"Our entry into Parisian pharmacies reflects the proven efficacy and trustworthiness of Purepeak's formulations. With the addition of Europe's leading online pharmacy platform, we are expanding our global reach and setting new standards in vegan anti-aging skincare. We will continue to deliver sustainable, reliable clean beauty solutions that are convenient and accessible anytime, anywhere."

Building on this achievement, Purepeak aims to expand its "Trip-Leisure Beauty" category worldwide and strengthen its position as a leading premium K-Beauty brand on the global stage.

Purepeak products are accessible via the official global online store (global.purepeak.co.kr) as well as Redcare's online pharmacy (www.redcare.it/), ensuring trusted availability across Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760704/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/purepeak-korean-anti-aging-brand-chosen-by-european-pharmacies-302541772.html