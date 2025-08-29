Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - OneClickDrive has reported steady growth in Dubai's luxury car rental market during the first half of 2025. The company highlighted a consistent rise in bookings across its platform, reflecting how both visitors and residents are increasingly choosing rentals as a flexible mobility option.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/264272_a2493fb58467c950_001full.jpg

Over the past six months, OneClickDrive has seen demand for premium vehicles continue to build momentum. While established names such as Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and Ferrari remain among the most requested models, the company noted that interest has broadened to include a wider variety of luxury car rental in Dubai options. This shift suggests that customers are exploring different options to suit their lifestyle, whether for short stays or extended use.

Monthly and seasonal rental packages have also gained popularity. According to OneClickDrive, a growing number of residents and expatriates are opting for long-term rental arrangements instead of committing to ownership. Factors such as routine maintenance costs, insurance expenses, and the flexibility of switching between models are contributing to this trend.

Corporate bookings have played a steady role in the overall growth as well. Businesses in Dubai are regularly reserving high-end cars to accommodate visiting executives, client meetings, and company events. This activity underscores the importance of luxury vehicles as part of the city's professional and social landscape.

In addition to these shifts in demand, technology has influenced how customers approach the rental process. OneClickDrive noted that the convenience of comparing cars, prices, and rental terms online has given users greater control and transparency. The company stated that this access to information has encouraged healthy competition among rental suppliers, leading to improvements in both service quality and fleet standards across the platform.

Reflecting on the first half of the year, Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive, said:

"The past few months have underscored the resilience of the luxury car rental market in Dubai. We are seeing a wider base of customers embrace rentals as a practical and flexible option. This trend motivates us to keep improving our platform and supporting our partners as the market evolves."

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, OneClickDrive expects demand for luxury rentals to remain consistent. The company plans to build on its current momentum by expanding its network of partners and enhancing customer access to high-end vehicles across Dubai. By focusing on transparency, choice, and ease of use, OneClickDrive aims to strengthen its role as a key marketplace for luxury car rentals in the city.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is a UAE-based car marketplace that connects customers with suppliers offering car rentals, chauffeur services, car sales, and yacht charters. The platform consolidates listings from a wide network of providers, allowing users to compare options across different categories, models, and price ranges in one place.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264272

SOURCE: GYT