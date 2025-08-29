Skopje, North Macedonia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - M3DS Academy has been awarded the title of Best Online 3D Art & Game Development School for 2025, recognizing its dedication to excellence, innovative mentorship model, and significant impact on the global 3D art and game development education landscape. Focused on personalized, live mentorship and a cutting-edge curriculum, M3DS Academy is setting new standards in digital education.

This prestigious recognition highlights M3DS Academy's ability to produce highly skilled, industry-ready professionals equipped to excel in the competitive fields of 3D art and game development. The academy continues to shape the future of creative education by empowering students to realize their full potential through specialized training and real-world job preparation.

A Milestone Achievement for M3DS Academy

Founded in 2016, M3DS Academy has rapidly established itself as a global leader in 3D art and game development education. The academy's unique, mentorship-driven model, which pairs students with industry professionals for daily live, one-on-one sessions, has earned it this top recognition.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/263031_253317a6446f6b0e_002full.jpg

With a curriculum designed to empower students with both technical expertise and real-world job preparedness, M3DS Academy is shaping the future of creative education. This recognition underscores the academy's commitment to providing high-quality, personalized training that equips students to thrive in the competitive fields of 3D art and game development.

A Focus on Excellence and Innovation

M3DS Academy's global reach and innovative approach have set a new standard in online education. The academy's curriculum is specifically tailored to meet industry standards, and it offers official training in leading software such as Autodesk Maya, ZBrush, and Unreal Engine.

Key features of the M3DS Academy experience include:

Daily Live Mentorship: Students benefit from 12 hours a day of personalized, one-on-one mentorship with experienced instructors.

Students benefit from 12 hours a day of personalized, one-on-one mentorship with experienced instructors. Industry-Standard Software Training: The academy offers training in tools used by top professionals in the field, with certifications from industry leaders.

The academy offers training in tools used by top professionals in the field, with certifications from industry leaders. Career-Focused Development: The academy's emphasis on portfolio-building and job placement ensures graduates are ready for successful careers.

The academy's emphasis on portfolio-building and job placement ensures graduates are ready for successful careers. Global Student Base: With students from over 100 countries, M3DS Academy is creating an international community of creative professionals.

Created by Marko Lazov, an M3DS Academy Graduate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/263031_253317a6446f6b0e_003full.jpg

About M3DS Academy

M3DS Academy is a global leader in 3D art and game development education. The academy is renowned for its mentorship-driven model, offering students personalized, hands-on instruction in industry-standard tools and techniques. With a focus on real-world job readiness, M3DS Academy has produced graduates who go on to work with leading creative companies worldwide.

For more information about M3DS Academy, visit www.m3dsacademy.com.

