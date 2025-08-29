Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 09:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antaisolar Releases 2024 ESG Report and Launches EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid global sustainable development momentum, Antaisolar, a renewable energy leader, officially held its "RAISE•2025" event, releasing its latest ESG report and unveiling the EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative. These efforts underscore Antaisolar's dedication to integrating environmental, social, and governance principles into its core strategy and operations.

During the event, Antaisolar CEO Ms. Jasmine Huang emphasized that: "ESG is not a choice but a must for future-facing enterprises - it's our responsibility and the cornerstone of long-term, healthy growth." She unveiled the 2024 ESG Report, the report details Antai's achievements in reducing carbon emissions, promoting technological innovation, and strengthening sustainable management practices.

The credibility of Antaisolar's ESG data was validated through an independent verification by TÜV SÜD, enhancing transparency and trust in the reported results, TÜV SÜD's representative Mr. Andy He co-launched the assurance ceremony.

Further reinforcing its commitment, Antaisolar introduced EcoRaise Global Ecological Co-construction Initiative, backed by a special fund of RMB 50 million. As its first step, the company partnered with Shenzhen Mangrove Wetlands Conservation Foundation (MCF) to donate funds for protecting 2,000m² of mangroves in Quanzhou, Fujian. MCF representatives attended the donation ceremony and presented a certificate, marking EcoRaise's solid start and Antaisolar's commitment to ecological conservation.

In the future, Antaisolar will continue to champion green energy innovation and global sustainability, driving forward its mission to "Raise a Green World."

For more information, please visit Antaisolar website: www.antaisolar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-releases-2024-esg-report-and-launches-ecoraise-global-ecological-co-construction-initiative-302541870.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.