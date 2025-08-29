DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIG LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.2261 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1289057 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 400248 EQS News ID: 2190518 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

