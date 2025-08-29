Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc partners with Hindustan Zinc on digital collision-avoidance solution to strengthen safety in Indian mines

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has entered a strategic partnership with Hindustan Zinc Limited in India to provide it with Epiroc's Collision Avoidance System. The digital solution goes a long way to strengthen safety in mines.

Hindustan Zinc, part of Vedanta Group, is India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The companies signed a Memorandum of Agreement under which Epiroc will provide its Collision Avoidance System to all of Hindustan Zinc's five underground mines, located across the state of Rajasthan in northwestern India. The system will be deployed in phases, beginning with the Sindesar Khurd Mine, one of the world's top five silver-producing mines. In the pilot phase, the Collision Avoidance System will be implemented on 30 low-profile dump trucks and 100 pedestrians.

Epiroc's Collision Avoidance System is OEM-agnostic, meaning it works on any vehicle regardless of manufacturer.

"Our collaboration with Hindustan Zinc represents a landmark advancement in mining safety technology," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "The Collision Avoidance System exemplifies how digital innovation delivers proactive risk reduction through intelligent sensing, real-time alerts and autonomous vehicle control. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Zinc in deploying this adaptable, scalable solution that safeguards personnel while enhancing operational resilience. Together, we are establishing a global benchmark for safer, more efficient underground mining operations."

Arun Misra, CEO and Whole-time Director at Hindustan Zinc Limited, says: "Strategic metals like zinc, lead and silver are fundamental to the clean energy transition and modern technologies. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc embraces digital innovations that elevate safety while enhancing productivity. The integration of Epiroc's Collision Avoidance System at mines will consolidate our commitment to operational excellence and technological leadership. This initiative will underpin further expansion of intelligent safety solutions across our operations, ensuring safe, smart and sustainable mining."

Epiroc provides a range of digital solutions that strengthen safety and productivity for mining and construction companies around the world. In addition to collision avoidance, the applications include connectivity, automation, mine planning and management, and more.



An illustration of a mine worker being detected by a mine truck's collision-avoidance system.

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com



Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also became the first Indian company to join the prestigious International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) in 2025. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 3.32 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 2.3 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.