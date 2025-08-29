DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.9111 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4317495 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 400343 EQS News ID: 2190710 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 29, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)